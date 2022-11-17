Angleton ISD officials will have a special meeting to canvass results of the Nov. 8 bond election, the final step needed to confirm its passage.
About 59 percent of district voters who participated in the elected approved of the $196.25 million request, which will fund a new elementary, a second junior high, safety and security enhancements and new furniture for grades two through five to better accommodate small group learning.
The bond money also will go toward demolishing and renovating existing buildings and a contingency for possible increases in construction and material costs.
Trustees also will have a team-building exercise during the meeting.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. today at 1900 N. Downing St.
DANBURY
City might let officers work elsewhere
A city ordinance that restricts officers from working in two municipalities at one time could be changed during tonight’s Danbury City Council as a way of addressing a shortage of officers, Mayor Sue Powell said.
Council also will discuss a franchise tax issue with Comcast, Powell said. Comcast already provides services to the city, but the company has not been paying franchise taxes per their agreement with the city, she said.
In other business, council will consider placing a memorial cross at Skrabanek Park in memory of Joseph Seat and consider the purchase of more memorial benches and picnic tables for the city.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. today at 6102 Fifth St.
OYSTER CREEK
Development board could see new member
The City Council will consider the appointment of Brian Thompson to the Oyster Creek Economic Development Corp..
Other business on the agenda includes the replatting of two lots on Eastwood and amending the personnel policy regarding the dispatch schedule.
Council also will consider amending the utility ordinance to reflect an increase in costs by the Brazosport Water Authority.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. today at Oyster Creek City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.