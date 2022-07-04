BRAZORIA — In an effort to preserve more than 150 years of history, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church dedicated a historical marker over the weekend.
Although the original church, built in 1873, is no longer standing, the land and current church still hold much history, church historian Catherine Keys said.
"This is to recognize all of the work our forefathers did to get to the point," she said. "It is about what they have done to set this church's foundation. This first part of (the current church) was built in 1966, and in ’76, they added the fellowship hall."
Keys began looking into the church's history after her mother's generation began dying and worried the history could eventually be lost, she said.
"When my mother's generation passed, I started working on digging facts up about the church and its beginnings in 1867," Keys said. "It has stood this long, so I did whatever I could to help keep their memory alive. "
What also pushed Keys to begin research was the 150 anniversary of the church, she said.
"I started after the 150th anniversary to try to grab some stuff and put it together," she said. "I started researching and went to the historical museum, Ancestry.com and got records from a lady who had notes from 1909, and church records and whatever else I could get my hands on."
The church's history began in 1867 when African Americans in what was then known as Cedar Lake Community came together to organize the church with the Rev. Israel Campbell and the first pastor, the Rev. Dennis Gray, the marker said.
"The church met in log cabins and sometimes under a tent until 1873 when Christopher Higgins donated two acres to the church. The Freedmen's Bureau supplied some building materials, allowing the community to build a permanent structure for worship which also served as the first school for blacks within the community," according to the marker.
St. Paul's served as the school that taught many enslaved people to read, Keys said.
"It's more than a church," Keys said. "It's a historical place we hold in esteem where we want the forefather remembered for their actions. A historical marker has been placed in remembrance of everything that was done."
Higgins was the first to donate land, and although they didn't have the means to build the church at first, members would meet once a month and put together rallies to raise money, Key said.
"A portion of that land serves as a cemetery for church and community members. For more than 150 years, St. Paul has persevered, continuing today to provide a strong presence working to improve prospects for present and future generations."
Although the unveiling happened Sunday, the church was approved for the marker a few years ago, Keys said.
"This marker represents the church's history, and this is about them being remembered," Keys said. We got approved in 2018, but COVID stopped the progress."
With the church having such a long history in the area, educators from the Levi Jordan Plantation, William Polley and Kennedy Wallace, were present for the unveiling due to the site's connection with the church, they said.
"(Levi Jordan is) connected through St. Paul by Robert Wright," Polley said. "He was an enslaved person held at Levi Jordan, and after the Emancipation Proclamation, in 1867, they came and built St. Paul Baptist Church."
This is a story of enslavement to freedom, and they were able to create the community after the trauma that occurred in this area, Polley said.
"We're here to document the story and make sure their story was heard," Wallace said. "Bringing the historical marker to the area helps the youth and the older people know they are a part of Texas History, which is American history which is world history, and it lets people know where they came from."
A descendent of Wright and a member of the church, Antoinette Wright of Richmond, expressed pride in what her family was a part of, she said.
"This is amazing because we know St. Paul has been here since 1867, and my family members made many contributions and the seeds that they planted," she said. "My grandfather was the superintendent of this church for lots of years. I am still processing this because this is incredible that a church I've been a member of since I was a child is now a historical marker."
