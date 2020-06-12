LAKE JACKSON
Clute man facing felony drug charges
Lake Jackson police found a man in possession of seven types of drugs during a traffic stop, Sgt. Roy Welch said.
Jamarcus Damone Few, 24, faces a first-degree felony drug manufacture or delivery charge and a second-degree felony drug manufacture or delivery charge, records show.
Police pulled over the vehicle Few was driving in the 100 block of Birch Street at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, Welch said. The officers searched the vehicle and found heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, hydrocodone, methamphetamine, marijuana and Xanax, along with money, he said.
Few remained in Brazoria County jail Thursday on bonds totaling $105,000, online records show.
Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and first-degree felonies are punishable by up to life in prison.
