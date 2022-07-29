Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 5 p.m. to midnight at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Friday events include concerts by Elida Reyna and Duelo, doubles washer pitching tournament, barbecue cook-offs, food and craft vendors petting zoo, putt putt golf and more. Admission 5 and younger free; ages 6 to 12 and 65 and older $5; all others $10. Carnival wristbands $25. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
End of Summer Blast: 3 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Princess Bride with a Twist: 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Ticketed event. Call 979-798-2372.
American Legion Friday Night Dance: 7:30 to 10:45 p.m. at 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. $10 per person. Live Band. Setups, beer & wine. Call Jan Smith 979-299-4440.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
“Retrospective”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Brazosport Art League gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Featuring works by BAL member Adalia Maudlin. Runs through Aug. 6. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Saturday
Great Texas Mosquito Festival: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Saturday events include concerts by Gabe Garcia, Creed Fisher and Dos Borrachos, mosquito legs and mosquito calling contests, 5K and kids run, doubles washers tournament, doubles cornhole tournament, barbecue cookoffs, petting zoo, miniature golf, carnival rides and more. Carnival admission 3 p.m. to 1 a.m wristbands $25. Gate admission 5 and younger free, 65 and older and 6 to 12 $5; all others $10. Details at mosquitofestival.com or call 979-265-8392.
End Of Summer Reading Celebration: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Fit For Freedom Wellness Fair & 2K/5K: 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park 296 E. Park St. Freeport. Free running event with music, kids paint area, tie dye station, water and bouncy house. Register at eventbrite.com for free 2K/5K. Email blessingswhw@gmail.com.
Wild Peach Market: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 21155 N. Highway 36, Brazoria. Variety of local vendors and live music. Free admission. Call 979-480-3223.
Domino’s Dough Show: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Ticketed event. Call 979-415-2590.
Black & Gold Back To School Drive: 3 to 6 p.m. at HLMC Brazoria County Ghost Chapter, 16196 S. Highway 288B, Angleton. Free supplies and hot dogs. Email christina.montes@marriott.com.
Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Brazos Mall, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Karen Juback 979-297-8001 or kjuback@centennialrec.com, or register at giveblood.org.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. in the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. Clute. Explore the relationship between the Earth, moon and sun in this humorous, children-oriented full-dome film. Admission $5 adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Sunday
Zion Temple’s School Supply Giveaway: 2 to 4 p.m. at 4199 FM 521, Brazoria. Contact Tanesha Britton at 979-665-1954 or Shareva Fitts at 979-709-9348.
Taste and See Gathering God’s Power: 10:45 a.m. at Wesley First UMC Fellowship Hall, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Unique opportunity to hear, know and taste God’s word. Contact 979-265-2362 or wesleyfumc@sbcglobal.net.
Apostolics of Angleton Back To School Give-A-Way: 10 a.m. at Apostolics of Angleton, 201 E. Lorrain St., Angleton. 22 backpacks filled with supplies. Call 979-215-9790.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.