CLUTE — Olivia Mulholland is one in a million and a half.
The Brazoswood High School senior is the only local student in Southern Brazoria County to qualify as a 2022 National Merit Scholar semifinalist, earning the honor by scoring 1460 on her PSAT. She improved from 1220 as a sophomore and 1310 as a junior to achieve semifinalist status, she said.
More than 1.5 million high school students in about 21,000 high schools enter the National Merit Scholarship program each year, according to the association, of which about 50,000 receive recognition. Of them, 8,050 outstanding students will receive scholarships for college undergraduate study, the organization said.
She studied hard using tools like PSAT practice books and the Khan Academy website, Mulholland said.
The next step in the selection process is writing an essay, she said. Winners will be announced in the spring.
“You write about someone who inspired you or someone you look up to,” Mulholland said. “I think I can talk about my mom. She has five kids and she takes care of us, and she makes sure that we’re doing our best.”
Mulholland is active in school activities including National Honor Society and volleyball, she said.
Her mom, Leila Mulholland, was the one who encouraged her to enter, she said.
“Her dad and I are extremely proud of her. She works really hard,” Leila Mulholland said. “She just has a mind for school. I’m just amazed that she just goes for it.”
Olivia Mulholland made earning the award a goal for herself, she said.
“We talked about goals and then how you need to reach your goals and what you need to do,” Leila Mulholland said. “So she has goals. She wanted to do well on the test and she needed to put in the extra work. That’s what she did.”
She believes she worked hard to get the recognition, Olivia Mulholland said.
She hopes to earn the Merit Award Scholarship to put toward earning a degree in chemical engineering or the biomedical field, Olivia Mulholland said.
Unsure where she wants to go to school and having trouble narrowing it down, Olivia Mulholland has made a spreadsheet for colleges to help with her selection, she said.
Gayla Murphy is a writer and copy editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
