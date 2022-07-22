Logan Maartens takes aim during a Nerf match June 24 during Nerf Night at Newman Park in Alvin. The event for children 3 to 14 years old takes place the fourth Friday each month, including tonight, and attracts almost 100 kids.
Logan Maartens takes aim during a Nerf match June 24 during Nerf Night at Newman Park in Alvin. The event for children 3 to 14 years old takes place the fourth Friday each month, including tonight, and attracts almost 100 kids.
At the monthly Nerf Nights, there are only three rules: wear your glasses, clean up after each round, and no headshots. After that, it’s every person for themself.
Hosted by the Alvin Parks and Recreation Department, Nerf Nights is a popular free event in the community, pulling kids in from ages 3 to 14 to the supervised foam-bullet shootout.
“Nerf Nights is a free event that we throw, typically on the fourth Friday of the month, just to bring out the family and the kids to have fun and stay active,” Recreation Coordinator Jackie Ellison said during June’s event.
Although people are encouraged to bring their own Nerf guns — which quickly becomes a competition of who brought the biggest one — there are guns available to use on site. The foam projectiles, on the other hand, are encouraged to be left at home. Protective glasses are another required item to participate that are also provided at the event.
“We have some guns, but typically they bring their own, and we provide the bullets because we don’t want for them to bring them and then nobody knows who’s are who’s,” Ellison said.
Out of the 70 to 80 kids who attend the two-hour battle, many are returning participants who come every month.
“This is our second summer doing it. We haven’t missed a month yet,” said Beth Morris, who brings her son, Teagan. “My kid has fun, it gets him outdoors, he’s active. It’s something for him to do; it’s convenient, it’s free. As long as he’s having fun, we’re gonna be here.”
Nerf Nights happen throughout the year but are especially popular during the summer, when finding activities is important. This also allows parents to kick back and enjoy their kids playing.
“We believe that it’s a good opportunity for the parents to bring their kids to have some time to relax,” Ellison said. “You’ll see there’s parents out here that just kind of hang out and start talking, and it just becomes a big community out here.”
Nerf Nights takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. every fourth Friday of the month at Newman Park, 1200 Newman St. in Alvin. The next one is tonight.
Avery White is a reporter at The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0145.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.