BRAZORIA — City officials will search for a new city manager after Olan Massingill resigned from his position during an emergency council meeting.
Mayor Roger Shugart did not explain Massingill’s sudden departure but said it was discussed during a closed-from-public session of Monday’s meeting.
“We got a lot accomplished in the 13 months he was here,” Shugart said. “We got a lot of little jobs done but it feels like we are starting all over again. I hate to see him leave.”
Shugart called Massingill “a good man for Brazoria” and said the council and city staff will miss him.
City Secretary Sheila Williams will take over Massingill’s duties until a permanent replacement is hired, Shugart said.
The city already has started its search, the mayor said.
“We would like someone with administrative experience,” Shugart said. “Someone with municipality and city experience would be a plus, but that’s hard to find.”
One candidate from last year’s job search will be interviewed during Monday’s meeting, Williams said.
“We are awaiting to post the job application until the council tells me to,” Williams said. “We have a person that was in the running from last year that we will interview on the ninth during executive session.”
The special meeting Monday was brought together “very last minute,” Williams added.
Massingill has not been seen or heard from since his resignation, Williams said.
Messages left to Massingill on his cell phone Wednesday were not returned.
Massingill began as interim city manager in April 2019 before being hired permanently the next month. He replaced Teresa Borders, who retired after holding the position for 12 years.
