Today
Webb’s Latest Views: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Latest views from the newest telescope. $5 adults, $3 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at BASF Corp., 602 Copper Road, Building 605, Freeport. Contact Sarah Haney at 979-41508311 or sarah.haney@basf.com.
Craft Night: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Free Kids MMA Workshop: 5 p.m. at Iron Mantis Martial Club BC, 116 Dixie Drive, Clute. Age 9-13 years old. Call 979-272-6903.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Wednesday
Lake Jackson Business Association luncheon: Noon to 1 p.m. at Wurst Haus, 102 This Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker Meagan Borth, Lake Jackson assistant city manager, will discuss final design and plans for the Lake Jackson Animal Facility and the Lake Jackson downtown revitalization project. Email ljba77566@gmail.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Family Bilingual Storytime: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
Oyster Creek Public Zoom Meeting: 4 to 6 p.m. For residents and stakeholders living near or impacted by the Oyster Creek watershed to discuss water quality issues. Hosted by Houston-Galveston Area Council. Registration needed https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkdeCgrjkpGNFN4-opJFyX6b-D2RPUtjCi. Call Steven Johnston at 832-681-2579.
Congressional and Legislative Update: 11 a.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Presented by Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce. $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Sponsorships available. Email tammy@angletonchamber.org.
“A History of East and Central Texas Land Grants”: 6 p.m. at the Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Carlos Varela with the Texas General Land Office will present history of East and Central Texas land grants under Spanish rule and later the Mexican Department. Free. Call 979-864-1208.
Fall gardening seminar: 6 p.m. at the Sweeny Branch Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson. Master Gardener Mike Hatton will teach square foot gardening for the fall garden. Free. Call 979-548-2567.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at The Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallard at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Book-ineering Book Club: 4:30 p.m. at Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Discuss “Magyk” by Angie Sage and work on a project inspired by the book. Call 979-849-1519.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Friday
Webb’s Latest Views: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Latest views from the newest telescope. $5 adults, $3 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Drive Thru Farmers Market: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Destiny Church, 211 Lazy Lane, Clute. Free for all. Call Laura 979-236-3155.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
Nerf Nights: 6 to 8 p.m. at Newman Park, 1200 Newman St., Alvin. Bring your Nerf guns and chairs. Call 281-388-4299.
Blood Drive: 9 to 11:45 a.m. at Texas Gulf Bank 1030 Dixie Drive, Clute. Contact Kimberli Copeland at 979-258-7249 or kcopeland@texasgulfbank.com.
Blood Drive: 2 to 4:45 p.m. at Big Lots, 125A Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact 979-285-0777 or Str1155@blstores.com.
