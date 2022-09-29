Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Fish Fry Fundraiser: 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries, 312 W. Bernard St., West Columbia. $12 plates. Call 979-236-3620.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Fronteras (Spanish Show): 7 to 8 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, 12 and under $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Oil Painting Class: 9 a.m. to noon at Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 monthly for members, $75 non-members. 15 student class size. Introduction to color theory, elements of landscape. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Hispanic Heritage Month Display: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-1570.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Friday
An Evening With Amy Bruni: 8 to 10 p.m. at The Clarion Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Paranormal investigator seen on Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunters” and “Kindred Spirits” will discuss her experiences. Adults $20, seniors $15. Call 979-230-3658.
Ribeye Benefit: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Old Ocean Masonic Lodge 1284, 401 N. Main St., Sweeny. $15 plates include 10-ounce ribeye, sides and dessert. Take-out only. Call 979-548-2570.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Concert In The Park: 7 to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park, 115 E. Magnolia St., Angleton. Featuring The Texas Eagles. Bring lawn chairs for live music, great food trucks, and fun. Call 979-849-4364.
Music To My Beers Oktoberfest: 6 to 10 p.m. at Pearland Town Center Pavilion, 11200 Broadway Street. Guest can sample chili and beer cheese recipes. Weenie dog Derby. Contact Averi McLaughlin at averim@bakfishbrewing.com or 713-471-9166.
Adult Craft-Scarecrow Bottles: 4:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. All welcome. Call James Teague Sr. at 979-292-9035.
Saturday
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
“A Texas Tribute”: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazosport Symphony Orchestra presents first concert of the season with special guests Texas Country Reporter hosts Bob and Kelli Phillips providing narration. Original music by David Lovrien and world premiere of “Glorious Texas” written by Ethel Darr Peebles of Dallas. Tickets $50. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Friends of the River Annual Fundraiser: 6 p.m. at FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B, Brazoria. $20 pre sale or $25 at the door boarding pass for a fantasy adventure aboard a fantasy ship. Live auction, food, and fun. Call Brett 713-206-5899.
Surfside Beach Police and EMS BBQ: 4 to 8 p.m. at Surfside Beach Police Department, 1302 Monument Drive, Surfside Beach. Barbecue and silent auction. Call 979-233-1531.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Roughneck Blowout 2022: 5 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 Bernard St., West Columbia. Food, Music, entertainment and live/silent auction. info@columbiaheritage.org.
Voter Registration Drive: 2 to 5 p.m. at Family Dollar, 201 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Members will be on hand to register new voters, confirm their information in Texas voter database, give out League of Women Voters election information bookmarks and demo site for researching candidates. Call 281-352-3300.
Hoggtoberfest: Noon to 9 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Admission is $5; kids 5 and under free. Food trucks, beer; $4 per ticket for 21 and over, games, and vendors. Call 979-345-4656.
First Freeport Methodist Fall Festival/Fish Fry: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. $10 dinner plates. Raffles, auction and craft booths. Call Diane Crosby 979-233-3602.
Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Dine in or take out. Hamburger basket $9; cheeseburger basket $10. Call 979-345-4409.
Blessing of the Animals: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Bring furry and feathery friends for the annual blessing. Donations for the SPCA welcome. Call Jackie at 979-297-6003.
Music To My Beers Oktoberfest: 2 to 9 p.m. at Pearland Town Center Pavilion, 11200 Broadway St. Guest can sample beer showcasing 12 Houston-area microbreweries. Food trucks. Lawn games. Contact Averi McLaughlin at averim@bakfishbrewing.com or 713-471-9166.
Breakfast With Destiny: 9 a.m. to noon at Mims Community Center, 4283 FM 521, Brazoria. Free breakfast; public welcome. Call Minister Lula Griggs at 979-236-0443 or Yvette Jammer at 979-235-0198.
Archeology Fair: 10 a.m to 2 p.m at Lake Jackson Historical Association, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Fun, hands-on activities. Email Katelyn Landry at programs@ljhistory.org.
Sunday
Blood Drive: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 226 S. Broad St., West Columbia. Contact David Brake at 979-285-8773 or davidbrake58@gmail.com.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
ALS Walk: 12:30 p.m. at First Christian Church Lake Jackson, 503 Oyster Creek Drive. All welcome. Call 979-297-2549.
Fish fry: After 8:30 and 11 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762 in Brazoria. Dine in or take out, $12 fish or $5 Vietnamese sandwiches. Call 979-798-2288 or email stjoseph@brazoriainet.com.
Blessing of the Animals: 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Clay St. in West Columbia. Annual blessing of pets, farm and show animals. Pet and owner photo booth, lemonade stand benefitting local pound. Free hot dogs. Call 979-345-3456.
