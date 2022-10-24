ANGLETON
Three energy performance services will face off to receive the city's business by presenting their qualifications
E3 Electric out of Houston, Schneider Electric, and Way Service are seeking a city contract to analyze and perform energy improvements in city facilities and the wastewater treatment plant.
“They would assist with funding these projects within budget (based on energy savings) and recommend above budget performance upgrades,” according to the agenda packet. “There were six RFQ submissions. A board was created to score each submission and consisted of six evaluators of which were two council members and four staff members of various departments.”
Each company will get 10 minutes and three slides to present to the council before they make their final decision.
Also on the agenda is a discussion on possible action of streets to receive overlays as part of the Brazoria County Interlocal Agreement for street construction, maintenance, and repair in city limits.
The roadwork overall is 2.51 miles worth $250,000.
The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at 120 South Chenango Street.
ANGLETON
Commissioners are looking to approve the right-of-way acquisition and related services for the CR 58 Phase II and CR 59 Phase III improvements
The board is set to approve the additional expenditure of $24,500.00 to Cobb Fendley and Associates, Inc., modifying their current contract from 2019, according to the agenda packet.
The county did a widening on CR 58 from Highway 288 to CR 48 from Savannah Development, and this left a section about a mile long that was still a two-lane asphalt road, said County Engineer Matt Hanks.
The commissioners will discuss the added expenditure of $5,038.00 to McDonough Engineering Corporation modifying their current contract.
Construction would begin the first of the year to repave and widen the lanes.
Funds will come from the 2023 road & bridge budget, according to the agenda packet.
There will also be a discussion over a proposed communications tower for the Sheriff's Office.
The meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday at 111 East Locust Street.
FREEPORT
Voting districts to be redrawn
The City Council will hold a special meeting for the express purpose of a workshop to facilitate the redrawing of voting districts for the wards of the city. It was found that population shifts had left them out of balance. Council will consider a resolution establishing guidelines for proposals and comments.
With regards to the redistricting, the effort will be assisted by the specialist Bickerstaff firm in an attempt to keep the wards hemming to their original geography. If possible, the wards will be kept contiguous and evenly distributed with regards to population while not violating court precedent.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the municipal court room at the Police Station, 430 North Brazosport Boulevard.
SWEENY
Executive session planned for personnel matters
After canceling their meeting on Tuesday, the Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will have a closed session to discuss appointments and employment for the district. The discussions follow a three-hour special session after which it was announced the temporary reassignments of Matthew Way as the elementary school principal and David Smothers as assistant high school principal, the role Way served. The elementary school principal position is specifically addressed on the agenda.
In an interview Thursday he expects the board to create a committee for the purpose of filling employment vacancies for the district with the expectation of finding good candidates to consider at the November meeting, Superintendent Daniel Fuller said
Hiring of personnel is also listed on the agenda, along with policy revisions for multiple bodies within the school and a consideration of crafting memorandums for Head Start and the Boys and Girls Club.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Sweeny ISD Administration Building board room, 1310 N. Elm St.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.