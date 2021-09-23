The Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards luncheon has been rescheduled for March 9. Wednesday’s edition of The Scoop incorrectly stated the date.
West Columbia City Council approved a tax rate of 77 cents per $100 of appraised property value. A story in Wednesday's edition of The Facts contained an incorrect rate and other incorrect information. A story with the correct information appears on this page.
