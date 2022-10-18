SURFSIDE BEACH — The first ever Surfside Surf Fest hosted by Culture Surf and Yoga will make a splash Saturday featuring live music, vendors and surf competitions, all for a cause.
The Kai Ulani Project, founded by Culture Surf is a nonprofit organization geared toward helping women and children recover and get back on their feet through yoga, surfing and work.
“The Kai Ulani project is a nonprofit that we’ve started to help women and who’ve been through domestic violence, adversity, sexual abuse,” founder Cailyn Anderson said. “We’ll be teaching them therapeutic yoga and surf training at no cost. We’re also going to be starting a work training program through my coffee shop Culture Coffee next year to help some of these women get back on their feet and learn job skill training. Just to help these women and children find a place of safety and empowerment.”
Surf Fest will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is a free for the community to attend. The main draw is surfing competitions throughout the day, with the entry fees going towards the Kai Ulani Project. Some events will benefit other organizations, with prizes up for grabs including a skateboard and Chick-Fil-A swag.
Surf contests will include groups for open longboard, men’s and women’s 15 and older and the legends division for men and women 45 and older, Anderson said.
“Then we have the kids costume surf contest free for kids to sign up, but they must register by (today). They have to wear a costume,” she said. “We’ll have boards and stuff out there, and we’re going to have two divisions for that — we’re going to have 4-9 and 10-14.”
Other “babies” will get a chance to compete, too.
“We will have the dog surf contest,” Anderson said. “The SPCA is coming out and they’re going to be bringing some puppies and adoptable dogs out, and so half of the proceeds from the dog contest will go to the SPCA.”
Those not interested in competing will find something to enjoy at Surf Fest, she said, with various vendors selling their wares and a variety of musical artists playing throughout the day.
“I perform conscious reggae music that means all clean music, positive music for everyone to enjoy. I love Surfside and it’s a little bit since we got to go down and perform,” said musical artist Soulfiya, one of seven acts playing the festival. “Sometimes, you know, you’re raising money for something, but you never really see where the money goes necessarily because it’s to some big fund. So to me it’s more rewarding to do something for a smaller, more direct donation type of thing.”
Those who enjoy craft fairs will have options available to them, too.
“We’re going to have about 20-something vendors there for shopping and things like that and people have the ability to donate, too,” Anderson said. “We’ll have T-shirts for sale, and we’ll have a few raffle items.”
Among the raffle prizes are a two-night stay at a three-bedroom, two-bath beach house, she said.
Aloha Lounge, an after party at The Captain’s Table, will follow at 6 p.m. with music from Jay Bee Jay and the Nightcrawlers as well as Phil and Aubrey Acoustic Duo. Presale tickets for the party are $25 at theculturesurf.com and $45 at the door.
“We just want people to come and hang out and enjoy a nice mellow evening after a long day,” Anderson said.
Surf Fest will take place at the entrance of Beach Drive and parking is available at the main beach entrance. A full musical lineup as well as more information on registration for the surf contests is available at theculturesurf.com.
