SWEENY

Personnel discussions before school board

The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will discuss personnel matters in executive session, followed by an open vote on any changes being considered, when it meets next week.

In other business, the board will discuss the approval of a local certification request under the District of Innovation, a reorganization of the board and consider the 2022-23 Compensation Plan.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the All-Purpose Meeting Room of the Administration Building, 1310 N. Elm St.

CLUTE

Council to receive annual tourism report

Clute City Council will receive the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce Annual Tourism Report, as well as a request for continued funding for chamber’s marketing efforts, during its regular meeting today.

In other business, members will discuss the possible cancellation of their scheduled July 28 council meeting.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Clute City Hall, 108 Main St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.