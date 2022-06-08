Mostly clear. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 8, 2022 @ 11:42 pm
SWEENY
Personnel discussions before school board
The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will discuss personnel matters in executive session, followed by an open vote on any changes being considered, when it meets next week.
In other business, the board will discuss the approval of a local certification request under the District of Innovation, a reorganization of the board and consider the 2022-23 Compensation Plan.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the All-Purpose Meeting Room of the Administration Building, 1310 N. Elm St.
CLUTE
Council to receive annual tourism report
Clute City Council will receive the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce Annual Tourism Report, as well as a request for continued funding for chamber’s marketing efforts, during its regular meeting today.
In other business, members will discuss the possible cancellation of their scheduled July 28 council meeting.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Clute City Hall, 108 Main St.
