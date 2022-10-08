ANGLETON — Teen parents enrolled in Angleton ISD now have a helping hand with child care after the school approved a memorandum of understanding with Imagination Station.
About 10 to 15 years ago, Angleton ISD discontinued the student childcare program. However, after raising money, Education Foundation Director Laurin Moore and Director of Secondary Education Tyler Press have resurrected the Pregnancy Related Services Program.
“The program provides support and individual support for our students who are parents,” Press said. “Specifically, PRS aims to provide homebound services while our new mothers are out on maternity leave, individual support from our PRS counselor once teen parents return to campus, and possible credit acceleration with student graduation as the number one priority.”
Although the program has been in the works since April 2021, the MOU was set in place on Sept. 20 at the Angleton ISD board of trustee meeting.
Lack of enough funding delayed the program’s start, but the district was awarded a $4,000 grant from Women Building Community in August, making moving forward possible.
That started off the program, and then Imagination Station matched that, Moore said.
Now that the MOU is in place, the district will take over funding, she said.
“We’re going to keep building it from there,” Moore said. “We’re hoping to find other sourcing through other grants to keep growing the program. That was our goal, to get the program off the ground. Now that they have it and a partnership exists, the school will take over.”
Implementing the program will reduce one of the most challenging barriers to graduation for teen parents — consistent and accessible childcare, Press said.
The partnership with Imagination Station is new, but the district has other programs in place that support eight to 10 new teen parents every school year, Press said.
“Any new mom receives services while they are out on maternity leave,” Press said. “We walk with them through that process. Services start before they give birth, such as finding a primary care physician, and we have a closet of supplies.”
The partnership is important because it provides the daycare service to the program that was missing, he said.
“The number one barrier to teen mothers returning to school is childcare,” Press said. “Currently, our teen mothers have little to no childcare options unless our new mothers have family or friends willing to care for the baby.”
Lack of childcare causes teen mothers to delay pursuing their high school degrees or to drop out altogether, Press said. This severely reduces their chances of seeking a GED or higher education, he said.
When Moore approached Imagination Station Co-Owner Crystal Martinez about the partnership, she was all in, Martinez said.
“This wasn’t anything we were hesitant to do,” Martinez said. “We didn’t realize the need was there, so once it was brought to our attention, we were on board for it because we do think education is important. I think it’s important for them to have a road for them to continue to go to school.”
Being a former school teacher, Martinez understands the importance of education and the role it plays in a successful life, she said.
“Once we spoke with Laurin, and they had given us an idea of what it looked like for the moms and helping them become successful, it was important to us to help,” Martinez said. “We want to help achieve that goal while they have little ones at home and for the baby. We can provide a safe environment for them while the parents are at school and not have to worry if their needs are being met.”
Details regarding scheduling for the children and parents will depend on them and the daycare, Martinez said.
“We’re going to be learning, and they will be as well, and each year we have this program will grow stronger and better,” Martinez said. “This is something we believe in, so if the need is there and we’re the right fit for them, this is something we want to continue.”
Also dependent on both is the length of time the child will be enrolled, Moore said. As long as the student is enrolled in school they will get the provided services.
The first six months is hard for anyone to find care for infants and extremely expensive, so this will provide the buffer to get them back in the swing of things, Moore said.
“Speaking as a mother, one of the most difficult times is that first six months of intensity,” Moore said. “Just getting your feet back underneath you — I couldn’t imagine having to also be a student and worry about graduating — so giving them the mental space to know their child is being taken care of and can focus on their school work. This is going to give them the space to complete their studies and take care of their child.”
The relationships businesses are building with the school district are important, and the fact that previous teachers are seeing the need that is out there in the high school is meaningful, she said.
“They’re responding in a way with open hearts and doors,” Moore said.
