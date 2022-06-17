RICHWOOD — Residents will see a higher water and sewer bill after the council approved rate increases to cover rising rates from the Brazosport Water Authority.
A recent increase of 12.5 percent from Brazosport Water Authority has the city raising the average resident’s water and sewage bills by about $5.
The increase will take effect Oct. 1, Councilwoman Melissa Strawn said.
“Most of the increase was just a pass-through from BWA raising the rates,” Strawn said. “We’re just passing the increase through.”
The monthly charge for water was $29.79 for basic water and it’s gone up to $34.91, City Manager Eric Foerster said.
“This is handled through our enterprise fund and runs as its own business,” Foerster said. “So those costs are passed on. It was a 12.5 percent increase from Brazos Water Authority due to chemicals and other things, so it has caused those to go up.”
The amount of the Brazosport Water Authority increase has not been finalized. BWA General Manager Robbie Woodruff last month projected it would be about 42 cents per 1,000 gallons of water.
The authority’s current rate charges member cities is $3.36 per $1,000. As the average household uses between 8,000 and 12,000 gallons of water a month, a residential customer who uses 10,000 gallons could see an increase of $4.20 a month, Woodruff said.
The city also increased excess use rates of more than 2,000 and 20,000 in a household to $5.71 a gallon for every additional 1,000 used. Before, it was $4.90, according to the agenda packet.
In other business, the council awarded Public Management of Houston the contract to handle administrative services for Community Development Block Grant funding the city hopes to receive, Foerster said. The grant would be roughly $2.4 million, he said.
“It will go toward several drainage projects throughout the city. It’s going to continue with what we’re doing now,” Foerster said. “This is all part of our drainage master plan. We haven’t gotten the grant yet. This is the application process of going forward to get the grant.”
Council also established a tax rate exemption for the disabled and those who qualify for homestead.
“We brought to council two additional tax exemptions. We wanted to add basic homestead exemptions that exceed over $5,000,” Foerster said.
The exemptions help lower residents’ property taxes, Foerster said.
“If the percentage set by the taxing unit produces an exemption in a tax year of less than $5,000 when applied to a particular residence homestead, the individual is entitled to an exemption of $5,000 of the appraised value,” according to the agenda packet.
The percentage may not exceed 20 percent and applies only to those who are disabled or 65 or older, and it cannot be less than $3,000, the agenda packet said.
“This targets at people with fixed incomes and 65 and over,” Foerster said. “This helps lower their tax burden of property taxes for general homestead exemption.”
