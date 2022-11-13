SURFSIDE BEACH — Better late than never.
That’s the belief of Surfside Beach, which will break ground Sunday on a monument to those who gave their lives in the Battle of Velasco.
The battle was fought June 25 and 26, 1832, and is considered the first true military conflict of the Texas Revolution. Fort Velasco also served as the location of the signing of the Treaty of Velasco, which ended hostilities between Texas and Mexico, making it the site of the beginning and end of the revolution. Surfside Beach’s City Hall stands near the original site of the fort.
“History is the most important thing we have here,” Councilman Jonathan Gerber said.
Survivors of the battle created the monument's design shortly after it took place, and the description the Texas Historical Commission is using to complete the project comes from specifications published in the Arkansas Times on Feb. 6, 1833.
“It is a big deal. We found out pretty much by accident that the men in 1832 designed this monument,” said Dorothy Pekar of the Old Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Committee and Old Fort Velasco Historical Association said. “We’re changing some of the materials because they built it out of marble. We’re going to do granite that looks like marble because the monument-maker says back then they couldn’t really engrave the granite very well.”
The plan is to place the monument in the space it would have occupied in the designated Monument Square, north of the original Fort Velasco location, which the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association says likely contains burial plots for many of the original Texas revolutionaries.
“Monument Square has been Monument Square since 1837 — we weren’t sure why,” Pekar said. “There may have been that monument on it. We’ve only found two articles in all this time about it, but one of them gives all of the design of it.”
The record shows the monument contained the epitaph, “Who fought who fell in freedom’s name — the brave. Let tyrants beware. Men will not be a slave.”
As serious as the subject is and as honored as the founding fathers of Texas might be, Pekar said there will still be fun in today's proceedings.
“We’re going to have all these guys in funny suits. We’re going to have ladies in funny suits,” Pekar said.
Barring delays, the project is expected to be completed before the group’s Battle of Velasco Celebration on June 23 of next year.
The groundbreaking will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday near City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
Following the ceremony, the Historical Committee and Historical Association’s annual awards will be presented, in addition to the George Kramig Preservation Award, the Anne Brightwell Artist Award and the Dan Parkinson Literary Award, the first Nat Hickey Community Service Award.
Hickey, a Freeport local credited with preserving and passing on the city’s history for decades, passed away earlier this year at age 99.
