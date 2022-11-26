FREEPORT — The City Council was able to come together in their redistricting effort, ending a public hearing on the matter with a general consensus on the result. That was not the case with most of the remaining items on the city’s agenda, including a split in accepting bids on construction and repair projects which had been previously approved by the council.
Three of the bids were accepted and two were not moved forward in their Monday meeting. Councilman Jeff Peña voted against four of the five items which had been brought before the council by Assistant City Manager Lance Petty.
Three of the bids came in from B3 Resources. All three were the only bids received from solicitations and all were below the city’s original cost estimates.
The first was for a parking lot at the Riverside Baseball Field on Gulf Boulevard. The new lot will allow for 30 parking spots. The budgeted amount was $85,000. B3’s bid came in at $66,000.
“Currently they have zero parking. When there’s a game there, people are parking in the bar ditches,” Petty said.
The lot contract was approved unanimously, but the other two B3 bids were not as lucky. The bid for the rehabilitation and expansion of the Recreation Center parking lot would add 20 spaces for a total of 32.
Peña, who had attempted to have a new Recreation Center built during the later stages of the current fiscal year budgeting process for the city, called the current center a money pit and a waste of city funds, citing what he saw as a lack of use. He also objected to the bids having different price points per square foot for the different projects, though the projects would have different starting conditions.
The Rec Center project had already been approved by council with a budget of $70,000. B3’s bid came in at $65,355. Peña asked if it were possible to negotiate on the price.
“It’s a sealed bid, so we either accept it or we don’t,” Mayor Brooks Bass said. “This is an item that was discussed at the strategic meeting. This was an item that was discussed through the budgetary process and this was an item that was approved. So, once again, rather than beating this dog to death, either somebody makes a motion to approve the bid and it fails or it passes.”
The motion failed to move ahead in a two-to-two tie with Bass and Councilman Jerry Cain voting aye and Peña and Councilman Mario Muraira voting against.
The last of the B3 motions was for repairs to the T-Dock Levee Road from Second Street to the Boat Ramp, widening the road and correcting the levee so that trailers would no longer drag and drivers would not be blind coming over the rise. The budgeted amount for the approved project was $150,000 and the bid came it at $95,665, far under the city’s estimate.
Peña brought up objections to the improvements, citing his attempts earlier in the year to make changes to the jogging trail in the same area.
“I also go back to when we talked about this earlier this year, this levee, to move the jog trail so it was more pedestrian and jogger friendly and we didn’t, so I’m definitely interested in making sure we keep all our parks safe, but I hope that we remember that when we’re looking at the other parks,” Peña said before expressing a desire to make sure highly trafficked areas receive city budget funds.
The motion to approve failed on the same lines as the previous item.
The last two projects had the lowest bids come in from the company Tra-Con. The first, for Velasco Community House, would require a remodel with roof and soffit replacements as well as an improvement to the electrical system to bring it up to code and many other updates. Tra-Con’s bid came in at $57,770.
Peña objected to the repair of the building, saying that RiverPlace was an effective replacement.
The final bid was for repairs on the roof and painting the Service Center Warehouse, which holds city equipment. The roof repairs would be to rusted panels, many of which are inflicted with holes in the ceiling where nails are no longer sealed.
Tra-Con’s bid came in at $32,400. The next lowest was $59,190, making for a significant difference. City Manager Tim Kelty said he had checked with Tra-Con to ensure the numbers were correct.
Both votes came down three-to-one with Peña voting nay.
Petty also brought a designation of streets before the council for the city’s interlocal agreement with Brazoria County, asking for approval so that Freeport can take its place in line to have the county perform its yearly road work allocation.
While Peña had sought to move a portion of the city’s designated two miles of improvements to the beach entrance due to its high visibility, this would take the place of nine other roads. Most of the council agreed that the pre-chosen streets were in more need of repair.
“I have a hard time taking nine streets off our list without looking at them first,” Cain said.
“I just thought, in terms of Ward A or for that matter the city of Freeport, we just did that entrance on Brazosport and it looks great with the new palms and the lighting,” Peña said. “Let’s make sure that we go ahead and put money where the most traffic is, so my logic, at least in terms of Ward A, is that those streets are not heavily trafficked— they’re basically quasi-alleys between First Street and Brazos Street along the river.”
Bass suggested the city contact outside entities for the possibility of help with items like asphalt to try to curb costs as he had done at a prior meeting.
Peña motioned to approve the adjusted plan with the beach entrance, which died for lack of a second. Cain motioned to approve the original allocation as submitted, which passed in a three-to-one vote.
“I can see Councilman Peña’s vision. He means well but we do need to get these streets fixed. I hope that we do come back to this topic in the next year or so,” Muraira said.
Peña also pulled an item from the consent agenda regarding the closure of roads for the Downtown Holiday Market. He asked Museum Director Wade Dillon about vendors for the event, noting the previous market had only seen a couple of them. Dillon told Peña that other vendors who were scheduled had pulled out that day due to inclement weather. He also said that three vendors had been secured for the December 10 event and he had spent much of the afternoon contacting other interested parties.
The business agenda finished with two items submitted to the council by Peña and Muraira with regards to the conducting of meetings. Both failed in two-to-two votes. First was an ordinance which would have required all public meetings to be recorded, broadcast to Facebook Live and kept in perpetuity. This would include the meetings for groups such as the Library Committee and the Senior Citizens Committee and those happening at City Hall or in other venues such as the Velasco Community House.
“I believe, just like we did here with Freeport City Council, that we should have all the committees do Facebook Live. I think it provides a lot of transparency,” Muraira said.
Bass and Cain both expressed a concern over the resolution, worrying about the reaction of committees that would have to change their habits and could lose members, as well as incurring additional costs for digitally storing copies of the meetings.
“A year and a half ago, maybe two, we required all board members to file disclosure forms and we lost a lot of board members. You’re shaking your head no, but we did. You know we did,” Cain said, looking at Peña. “I don’t feel like making every board mandatory to use Facebook is the right thing for Freeport.”
Bass said that he felt the city was already fulfilling their duties.
“The minutes are posted. The ideas in the agenda are posted and it’s on our website to take a look at. What is not transparent about that?” Bass asked. “Most folks I’ve spoken to have said this is an atrocious idea and some have even said they’d not serve.”
The next item was an attempt to change the city’s ordinances that dictate how an item can be placed on the council’s agenda. Currently, a form is supposed to be filled out and turned in by the Tuesday before the next meeting so that city employees have time to put together the informational packet that accompanies agendas for council members.
Peña expressed frustration over the requirement, saying he felt singled out by the ordinance and requirements and that staff members had omitted agenda items he had requested due to “subjective ambiguity.” He cited that staff had still assisted him with last-minute additions to agendas until September when they started applying the rules more stringently.
“I had to prepare this particular agenda item with this form, whereas I’ve never had to do this before,” Peña said. “Now council’s being tasked with filing paperwork for staff.”
Kelty said that he had worked with Peña to meet the requirements or allow him to enter agenda items after the deadline in the past, including the agenda item under discussion, which he said had been submitted the previous Friday.
“I’ve been relatively liberal with regard to that, because of the fact that the deadline for that is supposed to be noon on Tuesday, prior to the council meeting,” Kelty said. “I have gotten requests from Councilman Peña and Councilman Muraira, however those requests that have come in at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday have not included any documentation. On a couple of occasions, since this was amended in September, I did meet with Councilman Peña and we did put together the memo for his agenda requests.”
Also at issue, Peña said he had been submitting agenda items to city staff outside of Kelty, which Bass said was not allowed under the charter. Peña defended the action, indicating he had carbon copied— or CCd— Kelty on the emails.
The changes had been voted on last year with adjustments in 2022. Council members who voted for the amendments cited what was seen as multiple agenda items appearing without documentation on the agenda. They also set a limit on the number of items a council member could put on an agenda. Bass expressed confusion on the specifics of what Peña’s motion was to implement, but laid out his support of the previous changes.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable if there’s something that I want on the agenda that has some specific information that I want to include that I will prepare a memo form and get it to the staff by noon on Tuesday so they will then have the rest of the week to figure it out and get it in proper order and do notice and sent out Friday to all of us in our packets,” Bass said.
