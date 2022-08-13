Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Brazoria Fire Department 75th Anniversary: Noon at Brazoria Fire Department, 202 N. Brooks St., Brazoria. Food provided. Fire demonstrations, gun and gift card raffles. Call Scott Parker at 979-236-4929.
Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S. Parking Place, Lake Jackson. Locally roasted coffee, homemade food and products, fruits, vegetables and more. Visit ljfarmersmarket.com.
Back To School Automeet School Supply Donation Drive: 5 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St., Freeport. Music, food trucks, vendors, giveaways. Contact Hector Levario at 979-709-1916 or Hectorlevario@gmail.com.
Back To School Bash: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rehoboth Restored Ministries, 607 Aiken St., Clute. Free food, school supplies and fun. Call Rynnie Baker at 832-755-6130.
Work Day in the Garden: 8 to 10 a.m. at Richwood Community Garden, 1003 Oyster Creek Drive, Richwood. Help us prepare for the fall planting season. Contact 979-265-2082 or krb_parks@richwoodtx.gov.
Back To School Bash: 6 to 9 p.m. at 4003 Meridiana Parkway, Iowa Colony. Face painters, circus entertainment, school supply drive, music, food trucks. Call 281-915-5515.
Back To School Kick-Off: 10 a.m. at Freeport Recreation Center, 803 Mystery Harbor Lane. Open to incoming eighth- and ninth-grade Brazosport ISD students. Focus on health, wealth, service and fun. Free. Sponsored by Sam’s Feathers. Email taya@samsfeathers.org.
Church Garage Sale: 8 a.m. to noon at First United Methodist Church of Sweeny Family Life Center, 207 E. First St. Call 979-548-2192.
Saturday STEM: 11 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Politics Is A Beach Party: 10 a.m. at Bay Ave. entrance to Surfside Beach. Free food and drinks, games and cornhole tournament. Sponsored by Brazoria County Young Republicans. Call 832-290-7245 or email brazoriacountyyr@gmail.com.
Rummage sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 119 CR 300G, East Columbia. Shop gently used treasures. Cash only. Call 979-345-3717.
Sunday
First Look Inside Brazoswood High School: 1 to 4 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 W. Brazoswood Drive, Clute. Parking will be in the student parking lot and you will enter the side entrance. Call 979-730-7000.
Third annual Community Wide Back To School Festival: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton. Free haircuts, dental and vision screenings, meal, games, bounce house and backpacks full of school supplies. Contact Kim Ahmed at 979-849-6305 or kim@angletonfumc.org.
School Supply Giveaway: Noon to 3:30 p.m. at Bates Park, 700 Bates Park Road, Angleton. Snacks and refreshments provided. Call 979-264-7057 or email southerntrilltrailriders82@gmai.com.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church Freeport, 501 S. Brazosport Blvd. Contact Pastor Jeff McDonald 979-233-5347 or jeffrymcd@comcast.net.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m to 1:15 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Angleton, 219 N. Arcola St. and Myrtle St., Angleton. Contact Kim Ahmed at 979-849-6305 or kim@angletonfumc.org.
Backpack Giveaway: 5 to 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Teachers can register to win $100 Amazon gift card at www.trcfamily.org/backpack. Call 979-265-5847.
Wild Peach Market BBQ: 6:30 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Donations accepted to help with all further community benefits. Call 979-480-3223 or email wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Monday
Free Back To School Haircuts: 3 to 8 p.m. at Shorty’s Barbershop, 632 S. Main St., Clute. Walk-ins only; students pre-k through 12th grade only. First come, first served. Call 979-266-9682.
Columbia High School Meet the Teacher: 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the school, 520 S. 16th St., West Columbia. For all grade levels. Visit www.cbisd.com or call 979-799-1720.
Sweeny Junior High Sixth-Grade Orientation: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school, 800 Elm St. Call 979-491-8200.
Senior Citizen Bingo: 10 a.m. to noon at Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St., Freeport. Residents 55 and older invited to play bingo. Call Dianne Crosby 979-341-3045.
Fun Timer’s Dominos Tournament: 5 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Bring dominos or use ours. For ages 55 and older. Call 979-415-2600.
Teen Time: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Makerspace Monday: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Tuesday
On The Go Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at El Toro Mexican Restaurant, Clute. Guest speaker from local organization. RSVP needed. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Barrow Meet the Teacher: 5 to 6 p.m. at Barrow Elementary School, 112 Gaines St., Brazoria. For students and parents. Visit. www.cbisd.com
Sweeny Elementary Meet the Teacher: 4 to 6 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary School, 709 N. Sycamore St. Call 979-491-8300.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
A Lot of Fun: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Sweeny Junior High Schedule Pickup: 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the school, 800 Elm St., Sweeny. For seventh- and eighth-graders. Use gym entrance. Call 979-491-8200
Sweeny Fish Camp: 8 a.m. in the gym at Sweeny High School, 600 Ashley Wilson Road. For incoming freshman and their parents. Includes schedule pickup, school tour, meet the teachers and counselors. Call 979-491-8100 or email Ckersh@sweenyisd.org.
West Columbia Elementary Meet the Teacher: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the school, 711 S. Gray Ave., West Columbia. Bring school supplies. Call 979-799-1760 or email wceregistration@cbisd.com
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Clute Senior Program: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 Parkview Drive, Clute. Bingo, crafts, lunch and information provided. Call 979-265-8392.
