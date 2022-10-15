ANGLETON — Department heads are now feeling the effects of the hiring freeze across Brazoria County government, leaving directors to figure out how to spread resources and responsibilities among current employees.
The county library system is the newest department asking for three new hires at Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting, with only two getting approval.
“The library has a high rotation rate due to the nature of public service,” Director Lisa Loranc said. “We have to move staff from one branch to another to ensure we have an adequate number of people to serve the branches. That becomes increasingly hard as more of our positions become open.”
The four part-time positions were converted into two full-time clerks which the board approved for hire.
Loranc anticipates losing about one staff member a pay period. If she can’t fill the positions, the only options may be to look at how the library operates and possibly shutting down a branch or consider cutting back services and programs.
“Fortunately, we’re not there yet,” she said. “But, it won’t take many more positions remaining open in the library before we’ll have to start changing how we serve the public.”
Although she understands the commissioners’ need to be fiscally sound, she said providing the best service to residents is important.
At the Sept. 27 commissioners’ meeting, Parks Director Bryan Frazier approached commissioners with a request for a new hire and was turned down.
With two full-time and two temporary seasonal openings, Frazier is making due with what he has, including equipment.
“This affects how all departments operate, and sometimes we have to tighten our belt a little bit,” he said. “What this means is fewer people do the same amount of work. We have to work a few more hours, contract certain things and make those adjustments from a purchasing standpoint. The reality is the economy is what it is, inflation is what it is, and our commissioners are looking out for what the county does for the people, and we understand that.”
The commissioners all have goals they are trying to meet, and so do departments, but Frazier said it comes down to funding and adjusting to make the best of it.
“It can mean the department staff and personnel has to get creative,” Frazier said. “We will find those solutions, and I’m confident we can do what we need to do, and the public won’t notice the impact at all.”
Although only a few departments have come forward asking for new hires, others are looking to follow, including the engineering department, County Engineer Matt Hanks said.
“From a road and bridge standpoint, we’ve had a couple of openings since the hiring freeze, and we’re trying to figure out how long we can go before we need to start crying out a little bit to these guys,” Hanks said.
With more service centers down than others, Hanks is trying to come up with a plan to distribute people throughout the service centers when paving operations are underway since it requires the most people, he said.
When things like this happen, the best thing departments can do is plan and figure out how best to manage and tread water, and that’s the goal right now, he said.
“In the engineering department, if we don’t lose anyone else, then we’re doing OK,” Hanks said. “But with the road and bridge section, we’re trying to have that conversation for when we bring it to the commissioners’ attention.”
Road and bridge service centers are sized for the most efficient operations regarding paving and other functions. When they have a certain number of dump trucks hauling asphalt, that’s where most employees are needed, Hanks said.
“That’s where we might be trying to share people if other service centers are not paving,” Hanks said. “When we’re 10 percent down, we lose more than 10 percent efficiency.”
Despite several departments coming forward petitioning to fill open positions, commissioners are holding firm about the need for a hiring freeze.
“This has not changed my thoughts at all,” Precinct 4 Commissioner David Linder said. “We’re in extraordinary times. I know our federal government doesn’t want to call us in a recession, but I know our economy, and we’re hurting. Our citizens are hurting. We’re doing any savings we can manage here in the county at all levels.”
It’s not fun, and it’s not something the commissioners want to do, but it’s the prudent thing to do, Linder said.
“We have done some hiring, and we’re going to take every case on its own merit, and if it’s something we need, then I’ll support it,” Linder said. “However, if it’s somewhere we can tighten our belts and continue to provide those services that our citizens expect, then I’ll stick with it.”
Unsure how long the hiring freeze will last, Linder said inflation plays a part and commissions will analyze the situation daily.
Precinct 1 Commis-sioner Dude Payne believes department heads wouldn’t be asking to hire people if they didn’t need them, and that’s why he voted to approve the hiring but was in the minority, he said.
“I don’t want us to get to the point where we have to shut down libraries and parks, but I can see if we keep doing this, they will have to do that,” Payne said. “My guys work for Matt Hanks, and I’m two guys down, and I don’t know how low we’re going to have to go before we shut down a set-up crew or something.”
