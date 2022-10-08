Another windstorm insurance domino has fallen.
Mere weeks after Weston Insurance customers felt the sting of that company’s bankruptcy, FedNat, another Florida-based company licensed to do business in Texas, was ordered by a court to cease its operations.
Like Weston, the company has been ordered liquidated due to insolvency, smack-dab in the middle of hurricane season. According to an announcement from the Texas Department of Insurance, all policies, with the exception of federal flood policies, will face cancelation at 12:01 a.m. on October 27.
Harris the Gulf Coast counties had a number of FedNat customers that will have to make a switch and, of those, the county of Brazoria has a fraction— 133, which still amounts to dozens of residents and families who will have to make changes to their policies, said Ben Gonzalez, a TDI spokesman.
That number could have been larger if the company had not stopped writing policies in the last year, said Michele Kuchar-Mejia, Lake Jackson Best Insurance Services Inc. accounting manager. They started moving customers over long before the liquidation, she said.
Former FedNat customers have the option of finding another company for their insurance coverage, but most are expected to wind up going with the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.
There could be few options available to consumers for coverage outside of TWIA, Mejia said. One person she was assisting had their quote more than double when windstorm was added, she said.
“There are carriers that will include the wind, but you don’t want it at the rate that they’re offering it,” Mejia said.
Often billing itself as being the insurer of last resort, TWIA stepped in to cover many former Weston customers, though some told the Facts last month that they were less than enthused about changing prices.
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida in the last week to the tune of an estimated $47 billion in damage, there is speculation that other insurance companies could find themselves amongst the wreckage as well, but nothing is concrete.
“It’s not looking good, but who knows? I guess it’s going to depend on the next natural disaster,” Mejia said. “It wasn’t so much Ian, but all the hurricanes that hit Louisiana last year. I mean, they got slammed last year and the market started backing out and that caused a ripple effect and then they started cancelling in Texas.”
In the meantime, Weston and FedNat customers will have until this winter to change their policies without many of the typical restrictions. While the TWIA emergency rules on their website specified only Weston as of press time, Gonzalez assured that FedNat is also covered by the same exceptions.
“The emergency rule is a temporary rule that provides some benefits— makes it a little easier for these policy holders that are losing windstorm coverage to get a policy through TWIA,” Gonzalez said.
There are three major allowances being made specifically for those who qualify, Gonzalez said.
“There’s more time to apply for coverage through TWIA,” he said. “Policyholders who are losing this coverage have until December 26 to get coverage that will cover them going back to October 27.”
The second allowance is that these specific individuals will be allowed to backdate their coverage to October, even if a storm is already on the move in the Gulf of Mexico.
“Usually when a storm is entering the Gulf of Mexico there is a moratorium on sales, but because they’re in this special situation, it won’t apply to them,” Gonzalez said.
Lastly, there is flexibility on TWIA premiums for up to 90 days in making the first payment if a customer enrolls into a plan with them.
“Our advice for consumers is to get with your agent as soon as possible to arrange for an alternative coverage, whether that’s with TWIA or another company,” Gonzalez said.
