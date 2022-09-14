FREEPORT — Police believe a 2-year-old girl who died after her family’s truck rolled into the Brazos River had been swept out the window by the river’s current.
She was not found inside.
A Houston family was fishing at the mouth of the Brazos River on Friday evening when they placed their toddler into the cab of their 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, trying to protect her from biting mosquitoes, Freeport Police Capt. Corey Brinkman said.
Freeport police believe the toddler somehow bumped the clutch of the manual-transmission truck into forward gear and it rolled into the river with the child inside.
“Somehow she bumped it into gear. It caused the vehicle to roll. The emergency brake wasn’t set when we recovered the vehicle,” Brinkman said.
Witnesses on scene told police there was a slow roll forward without any surges or quick movement, Brinkman said.
“I wouldn’t think she’d have knocked it into neutral, because the vehicle was running at the time,” he said.
A group of nearby fishermen and bystanders immediately took action.
“Several bystanders were out there and jumped into the water after her, trying to rescue her,” Brinkman said.
Officer Curtis Land had been patrolling the beach nearby.
He was at the scene and assisting within minutes of the call coming in, Brinkman said.
Their combined efforts were not successful.
“There was a window that was left open inside the vehicle — the front driver’s side window of the four-door truck,” Brinkman said. “So as soon as the vehicle went in, and we don’t know the exact timeframe, but pretty quickly, what we’re thinking happened was that she got flushed out the window somehow.”
Authorities were able to recover the body of the child after about two-and-a-half hours, Brinkman said.
Most officers cleared the scene by midnight, but police maintained a presence at the scene until divers from Baytown arrived the next morning to recover the truck.
Freeport Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation, under Detective Hussain Jones.
“I wouldn’t suspect any charges at this time, but as protocol, we have to present it to the grand jury,” Brinkman said.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
