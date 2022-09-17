ANGLETON — The district is laying out all the facts in regards to a nearly $200 million bond proposal for residents in an effort to gain voter approval.
The bond, set to be voted on in the November election, will be presented at an upcoming meeting where they will announce committee members and chairs. They will also recruit volunteers and discuss plans for future meetings, said Committee member Teneille Ripple.
The proposed bond worth almost $200 million received positive responses in a survey of Angleton ISD residents, solidifying the district’s decision to put it before voters Nov. 8.
“I think it’s a lot of money and it’s necessary to have a clear understanding of what all of those funds will be used for and how passing the bond will effect your taxes,” Ripple said.
The $196.3 million proposal includes five core projects. Also included is additional funding to demolish and renovate existing buildings and a contingency to allow for possible increases in construction and material costs.
Requests include $50 million to build a seventh elementary school, likely in the Rosharon area, and $90 million for a second junior high. Other expenditures are $18.25 million for safety and security enhancements across the district, $9.5 million for new furniture for second through fifth grades to better accommodate small group learning and $12 million for improvements at the elementary and junior high campuses.
Demolition, removal and renovations to outdated facilities are budgeted at $9 million and there is a $7.5 million contingency budget also in the proposal.
“We all know Angleton is growing quickly but I think most of us really don’t understand how large the greater Angleton area is and how much it really is growing,” Ripple said. “All the schools are pretty packed right now, so do we really want to wait until we’re bursting at the seams to get the ball rolling?”
Angleton ISD has to grow and the school can be proactive while not raising the tax rate, she said.
The meeting is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the First Life Center 219 N. Arcola St.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
