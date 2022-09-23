BRAZORIA — City Council put the finishing touches on its 2022-23 budget and tax rate, maintaining the same rate for the fourth consecutive year.
“We’ve had public hearings and everything, this was just the final step with the way the state has to do it. And so it was all pretty well,” Mayor Phillip Ray said after Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The city is keeping the property tax rate at 68.04 cents per $100 taxable value despite higher property values, a move Ray has said is being done to help address the cost of infrastructure improvements and ensure inflation doesn’t create shortcomings.
Money also is needed for the city to meet its share of grant funding, he said, including a 30 percent share for its $3.2 million grant to rebuild the sewer plant.
“We have a lot of grants that we’ve got to come up with our percentage of paying the bar and then with inflation, not knowing what a gallon of gas is going to cost,” Ray said. “You know, we pick a number and budget with it and hope that we’re close, and we have a lot of work we need to get done.”
Alongside next year’s budget, the council also amended its current spending outline, which runs through Sept. 30.
“Natural gas prices are elevated and now that’s affected electricity,” Ray said. “It’s just we don’t know where any of it has gone in, and we’ve had a budget to make sure we have money at the end of the year.”
Council also discussed raising wages for city workers to stay ahead of inflation and making sure the community is competitive with other cities.
“We increased the pay by 6 percent because our pay grade is a lot lower than other cities and we’re trying to get caught up and with inflation,” Ray said. “So that was a big victory for us to give them a raise.”
The city will begin working this fall on strategic development, a long range planning and the world will have plans going into the budget next year.
The city has three more installments on its payments toward for elevated storage water tank project, Ray said. He is hopeful the tank will be back and running by October.
