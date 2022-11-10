LAKE JACKSON — A push to change city law to allow residents to raise rabbits at their homes hit a dead end.
City Council rejected the proposed change to the city’s livestock ordinance on first reading Monday night, shutting the door on its further consideration after months of at times contentious debate among members and advocates.
The measure would have allowed all residents in the city to own up to three rabbits, but could not breed, sell or slaughter them, City Attorney Sherri Russell said. Councilwoman Rhonda Seth offered a motion to approve the ordinance as read, and Councilman Chase Blanchard seconded.
Blanchard said before council voted that he had received many emails with less than a dozen who opposed it and countless others in favor; Seth said during a phone interview Tuesday she had received 25 in favor and eight opposed.
On council, though, the ratio was 4 to 2 against, with Mayor Gerald Roznovsky, and council members Vinay Singhania, Jon “J.B.” Baker and Matthew Broaddus voting against.
Lake Jackson resident Casey McAlister, whose children are members of FFA, brought the topic to council after learning they were illegally raising rabbits within city limits. Her daughter, Audrey Kilsby, 13, was in tears after learning of council’s decision.
“From what I understand, there was zero discussion,” McAlister said. “It came up for a vote and only Blanchard and Seth voted for it. And everybody else voted against it with no discussion. So again, that comes after they were flooded with email support.”
Although the size of McAlister’s property allows her children to keep their rabbits, she said they were trying to be a voice for other FFA and 4-H members in the community.
Roznovsky wasn’t sure before the meeting which way the vote would go, he said. He opened the floor for comment and only Blanchard chose to weigh in. He acknowledged council received some emails, but thought it a stretch to call the response overwhelming on either side, he said.
“I grew up on farms. I grew up around FFA,” Roznovsky said. “I grew up around 4-H. … I know the value that that it brings to the table. When I had the conversation with BISD, they assured me that our ordinance had no negative impact on the FFA program. That because we don’t allow chickens or that we don’t allow rabbits has not been an issue for the FFA program or for students wanting to be involved in the FFA program.”
He voted on the feedback he received, the issue is decided and the city needs to move on, he said.
Baker agrees it’s time to get to other important business, he said.
“I’m just glad that it’s over — that we can get to the business of the city, doing infrastructure work, working on downtown, and working on lowering the taxes for the city and getting employees raises,” Baker said.
Seth maintains she has no dog in this fight. She’s personally not interested in having rabbits, but she doesn’t see why those who want them shouldn’t be allowed.
“I almost felt like it was predetermined that this is how this was gonna go,” Seth said. “I feel like we have to listen to the citizens, and if there’s no reasonable objection, then the government needs to stay out of people’s businesses.”
Roznovsky believes if the ordinance had been set for only FFA or 4-H members instead of for all residents, it might have garnered more support.
It would have been a more meeting in the middle ordinance than an all or nothing one, he said.
“It was a disappointing loss for the kiddos last night and I am grateful for all of the residents who, in their eager and relentless pursuit, sought change in their community’s trajectory,” Blanchard said Tuesday in an email statement. “While this didn’t pass, I believe this to be one of the many hurdles we can overcome together. In the upcoming elections, I urge residents to strongly consider who is representing them and advocating for the change they want to see.”
