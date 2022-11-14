ANGLETON
Bond election results to be canvassed
The Angleton ISD Board of Trustees will canvass the returns of the Nov. 8 $196.25 million bond election, which voters approved by roughly a 59 to 41 percent margin.
In other business, the board will consider tax exemptions requested for Cascade Solar Energy LLC and a contract for special education services with the Harris County Department of Education for Occupational Therapy.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Board Room of the Administration Building, 1900 N. Downing St.
A special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday will feature training for evaluating and improving student outcomes and performing Team of Eight team-building training with Robby McGowen.
DANBURY
Counselor position under review
The Danbury ISD Board of Trustees will consider hiring a counselor for Danbury High School.
The board also will consider a Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program Memorandum of Understanding.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday at the Danbury Elementary School Library, 2530 CR 208.
FREEPORT
Special meeting set on GLO bond work
Freeport City Council will consider awarding contracts to Grantworks and Freese and Nichols for services related to funding and engineering/architectural services, respectively, for projects funded by the Texas General Land Office.
The city has been awarded about $1.84 million in grant funds. Applications are due by Jan. 9.
The meeting is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal courtroom of the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
FREEPORT
Planning board to weigh zoning changes
The Freeport Planning Commission will have a series of public hearings on proposed zoning changes.
Proposed amendments including allowing residential use in the Downtown District with a Specific Use Permit; exemptions for existing residential property from being nonconforming; use and allowing hotel and motel development as a limited use classification with parking requirements.
This meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal courtroom of the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
FREEPORT
Historical commission eyes events
The Freeport Historical Commission and Main Street Advisory Board will discuss proposed ordinance changes affecting the downtown district when it meets Thursday.
Members also will discuss the upcoming Historic Downtown Holiday Market, Freeport History Day in January and a Slavery in Brazoria County exhibit in February, which is Black History Month. Other ideas for events will also be under discussion.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 Nat Hickey Lane.
FREEPORT
Board to take up dangerous structures
The Freeport Board of Adjustment has scheduled a public hearing about structures city officials believe to be unsafe and dangerous.
Properties include houses at 409 S. Ave. G and 1002 W. Sixth St. and a commercial building formerly housing Calvert’s Garage in the 300 block of South Velasco.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the municipal courtroom of the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
HOLIDAY LAKES
Block grant participation up for discussion
A Citizen Participation Plan, procurement policy and financial procedures required to participate in a Community Development Block Grant mitigation program are up for discussion by Holiday Lakes Town Council.
The funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants from Hurricane Harvey and COVID programs have reached the distribution stage.
In other business, the town will look at changing water rates and a possible increase in line tap fees, travel trailer permit requests and permits for manufactured homes of over five years or variances for placement.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Holiday Lakes Municipal Building, 195 N. Texas Ave.
JONES CREEK
Permit fees on agenda
Jones Creek aldermen will consider revising permit fees under Ordinance 450, which applies to peddlers, solicitors and vendors.
In other business, the board will consider updating building codes and requiring commercial inspections prior to issuing a Certificate of Occupancy for rental properties.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
QUINTANA
Water plant update on agenda
Quintana Town Council will receive an update from Veolia on the water plant as well as related repairs, violations and lab results.
In other business, quotes for landscaping services for mowing Quintana property, including right-of-ways and lots, will be discussed.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 814 Lamar.
RICHWOOD
Water projects lead discussions
Water issues will dominate much of the next Richwood City Council meeting.
Council members will weigh an amendment to the Strand Associates Task Order for $48,000 toward the North Water Plant Project, consider a $23,000 bid from Felder Waterworks to plug a water well and discuss water usage from the Brazosport Water Authority.
In other business, a public hearing on amending the single family rural residential zoning district will take place, followed by council action. Hazard Mitigation Grant Program application authorization, discussion of council members serving on homeowner association boards and talk of amending the fiscal year 2022 budget also are on the agenda.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
SWEENY
City Secretary position to be discussed
City Council will discuss filling the city secretary position after Reatta Minshew retired after 26 years in the role.
In other business, city engineer Strand and Associates will update council on Texas Pride Utilities’ plan for finishing the Water Infrastructure Improvement Project. Council members have discussed firing the contractor after three years of delays on the work.
An update on drainage improvements, discussion of the city’s holiday schedule, a possible change in City Hall business hours, a look at bids for bank depository services and a report from the Crime Control Prevention District meeting also are planned
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
WEST COLUMBIA
Help for collection on agenda
City Council will consider a contingent fee contract with Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott to handle collection of delinquent taxes for the city.
The city lacks adequate support staff, technology and experience to carry out collections in-house, and addressing those deficiencies would be too costly, according to the agenda. Under the contract, the firm would receive a percentage of what it collects, with the contingency tacked on to the amount paid by the debtor.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. today at council chambers at City Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
WEST COLUMBIA
Board to canvass bond election
Columbia-Brazoria ISD trustees will make approval of the district's $79 million bond request official when it canvasses the results this week.
Unofficial results announced the night of the Nov. 8 election showed 3,568 C-BISD voters supported the bond, or 51.21 percent, to 3,399 or 48.79 percent against.
The funds would pay to raze 80 percent of the existing Columbia High School campus and primarily finance a two-story instructional building, two gyms and new fine arts and agricultural facilities. The board is ready to start the process of renovations and additions, and will consider the approval of design and planning services for the project by PBK Architects.
Also on the agenda are planned revisions to the 2022-23 employee handbook and approval of a revision of the substitute nurse job description.
The regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at C-BISD Administration Building, 520 S. 16th St.
