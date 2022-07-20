FREEPORT — After a closed session Monday following their regular agenda, the City Council approved a motion to have special counsel craft and send a demand letter to Ward D Councilman Troy Brimage, who had been asked to remove himself from the chamber.
Councilman Jeff Peña posted on his public Facebook page, “Investigation by third party attorneys confirms that taxpayer money is owed by Brimage and Braztex. Three council members vote to demand repayment.”
Following the meeting, Mayor Brooks Bass said, “The motion that was made post-executive session, I believe, stands on its own, and I can not comment any further in regards to any pending investigation.” He was the lone dissenting vote against the letter, with Councilmen Peña, Mario Muraira and Jerry Cain voting in favor.
The letter could be connected to the investigation, and closed council session regarding Brimage and Peña held one month ago. Muraira confirmed with Bass that Charles Zech and Ricardo Navarro would be the special counsel and would be responsible for the demand letter. These two attorneys presented the findings of that investigation to the city.
The charges levied at Brimage during that investigation included improper payments having been received by himself and the company Braztex.
Before the closed session, the city council had re-passed a tax abatement they had previously unanimously voted for May 26. The previous vote had been voided due to being passed in a special meeting rather than a regularly scheduled meeting.
“I would say, though, with regard to that previous action, even though it was done improperly, it was provided to Volkswagen, so I would recommend approval of this as a ratification of the previous ordinance. I think that there will be issues with the city’s credibility and integrity if we do otherwise,” City Manager Tim Kelty said.
The seven-year abatement from PRP KDC Freeport Development was identical to the one previously passed for the proposed Volkswagen development in the Port of Freeport. It included guarantees from VW and their contractors of employment numbers and requirements to not attempt legal maneuvers to undercut the property’s taxable value once the abatement expires.
Peña expressed a desire to revisit the ordinance before passing it again, saying that the tax abatement may not be necessary, as Volkswagen’s interest seemed to indicate they are likely to come to Freeport, regardless.
“When we talk about questions of integrity and credibility, I ask, ‘Who was selling us that information at the time?’” Peña said.
He went on to infer that circumstances may have changed, and the city may be forgoing tax revenue that could otherwise be collected.
“That said, so long as there’s true contingencies in place that we have outlined, and they are met and agreed to, prior to us voting on it and signing away $2 million worth, I have a hard time wanting to move forward with this,” Peña said.
He went on to ask the Volkswagen representative if they would get a copy of the company’s contract with the Port of Freeport, at which point he was told there was not one to give at this time, but they should be able to pass along a copy to the council if and when one is finalized.
In the end, the ordinance for the reinvestment zone was voted for unanimously again as it had been in May. The agreement will now move to Volkswagen and the county for further consideration.
The Economic Development Corp.’s project for the development of a Starbucks at 905 N. Brazosport Blvd. was also approved unanimously.
In another vote, the council approved an ordinance setting guidelines for commercial building inspections. It will require that a building be inspected when ownership or tenancy is changed after being vacant for six months, there is a change in the type of business done in the building or is otherwise required under state law.
Previously, the ordinance required inspections following a change of ownership or tenancy, regardless of if or how long the building had been vacant. It proved a sticking point for the council, though it had been pointed out by the Director of Building and Code, Kacey Roman, that some inspections were already required by state law.
“When a business changes ownership, especially with health licenses, it’s actually a state requirement that we have to do an inspection,” Roman said. “A regular one, let’s say office-to-office is not necessarily a requirement.”
The votes followed a raucous citizen comment portion of the evening, in which attendees began to shout at each other.
Later in the meeting, one resident was warned about an outburst, with a promise that he would be ejected from the meeting if there was another incident.
Many of the items co-sponsored by Peña and Muraira, which had appeared on previous agendas, were addressed, with some failing to advance with a lack of a secondary motion. Of those that advanced, Peña requested machinery and cost analysis be performed on the city’s bulk trash and mulch services.
In other business, the City Employee Handbook was under scrutiny as Olson and Olson were also requested to revisit the city’s drug policy to make it clearer what the consequences are for employees who may fail a drug test.
Fire Chief Chris Motley provided council with primary and secondary disaster debris removal service contracts prior to the expiration of the current contracts. The approval of the contracts was unanimous.
