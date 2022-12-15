FREEPORT
Santa’s helpers come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors, including blue.
One of Santa’s biggest helpers in the area is the Freeport Police Department’s Blue Santa program, which is once again helping the jolly old elf get his toys beneath the trees of Brazosport kids who’ve been good all-year ’round.
The program began in 1996 as a simple way of reaching out to families who could use a hand. It has expanded over the course of 25 years into a “store” that takes up two rooms of the Freeport Historical Museum, where they normally host lectures and gatherings.
“For me, it’s my fifth year with the program,” Community Service Public Relations Officer Angela Cantrell-Rivera said.
Cantrell is heading the effort this year. She’s working closely with Sgt. Juanita Cardozo-Leija, who was one of the founders.
“I would ask for donations from the officers, and my sister and myself would go out and buy toys,” Cardozo said. “I’d be patrolling. I would see people who needed something for their kids or help and that’s how we picked the families back then.”
All year long, that program has procured — and now filled tables with — Legos, action figures, Barbies, stuffed toys, books, fishing poles and bikes. That last item is one Cantrell said they were very happy to get after a shortage the previous two winters.
“We had a great turnout on bikes this year,” she said. “For the last couple of years we didn’t have bikes because of COVID, so they weren’t being manufactured or they were just hard to come by, but this year we actually did a lot of Black Friday shopping so we were able to get the bikes. Then we had two donations come in from companies that brought in a bunch of bikes, too.”
Many of those came from Dooling Machine Shop in Oyster Creek, which donated more than 100 bicycles to local organizations, with Cantrell estimating better than half of them coming to Blue Santa. The Oyster Creek and Freeport police departments were invited over to help put them together.
The bikes are especially nice since the department tries to avoid electronics in favor of presents kids can use with their families — such as board games — or which get them outside to play.
Apart from the donations, the department also holds fundraisers for the program, such as its golf tournament and gun raffles, and tries to be frugal with its purchases by hitting as many sales as possible.
As for how families are offered a hand, applications for the program are often referred from schools in the community. They then process the applications against other local programs to make sure people aren’t doubled-up and enter the families into their system. Once they enter the store, volunteer helpers — Santa’s elves, Cantrell calls them — check the information and help pick out gifts for Santa to deliver, along with stockings and wrapping supplies. Those helpers are often people who have been recipients and want to help others in the same way.
“Everybody you see here is going to either have a red shirt or a blue shirt,” Cantrell said. “The red shirts are the volunteers and those are families that benefit from our program, so they come out and volunteer hours, put in lots of hard work, moving stuff, putting it on the shelves, getting it ready.”
Recipients who are unable to volunteer can schedule an appointment to come in and shop, paying about 20 percent of the regular retail cost on the gift, which goes back into the program.
“If they can’t come in during the day because they work, they may have a special needs child — I mean there’s reasons why — what we’ll do is, myself or Sgt. Cardozo will come back here with volunteers and we’ll meet them later on when it’s convenient,” Cantrell said.
While the deadline for applying to the program come and went about a month ago, Cantrell said the program tries to accommodate as many people as possible and take people’s situations into account.
“Right now we’re not turning anyone away because we’re in the last-minute crunch. All of the other places have already shut their lists off, so they’re not accepting any new families, but we don’t turn anybody away as long as we can check and make sure they’re not in any other lists,” Cantrell said.
She estimates about 300 area families are going to get a hand from the program this year, many of which have multiple children. That’s a lot of helping hands for Santa.
The shop will be open today and then the volunteers will regroup to take a look at what they have left, Cantrell said. At that point they’ll check on anyone with whom they haven’t been able to connect.
“It’s not a handout, because anybody can go and get a bag of stuff. These women actually put in hours. They actually come out and they help and they actually are able to come in and shop for their family,” Cantrell said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.