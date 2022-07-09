LAKE JACKSON
Super Summer Science Camp introduced about 60 kids to three major sciences that affect the world and how they pertain to their everyday lives.
“What we want to do is introduce the students to different science disciplines they are not normally introduced to during school,” said Dow Global Environmental Social and Governance Expert Callie Ayers. “This (age group) is super impressionable, especially for girls, that’s why we target this age because they are just on the cusp of having decided what they want to do with their life and class-wise in high school.”
Environmental science, chemistry and computer science were explained to fifth- through eighth-graders by exposing them to experiments, coding and crafts to gain a better understanding of what these sciences involve, she said.
“I think they only see science in the classroom and it’s usually very structured based on whatever the school is teaching, and this brings them out of that element and introduces them to things they won’t see in a normal setting,” Ayers said.
The environmental science room lesson used a familiar and fun concept for the kids.
“To learn climate change, students will be doing environmental Jenga and that will help them determine when we remove certain areas from the environment that can damage the entire ecosystem,” instructor Reba Georgetown said.
As different parts of an ecosystem were removed from the Jenga set, it showed how unstable the ecosystem gets over time and then falls, Ayers said.
Georgetown also spoke of how greenhouse gasses play a role in the environment which led the students into their next activity of tracking their carbon footprint, she said.
“We talked about carbon footprints and had them paint a foot and write what they can do to reduce their carbon footprint on the world,” she said. “The children are our future and if we don’t teach them how to take care of it there might not be any Earth left.”
As 11-year-old Connor Lewno prepared for the experiment, he was excited to learn, he said.
“I’m hoping that there will be something really cool here, I bet there is going to be,” he said. “I like painting, I consider myself an artist. But I’m excited to be here. I’m excited about environmental science, I’ve always liked nature.”
The chemistry room was the most exciting part for 10-year-old Connor Marley, who had hoped to see some kind of explosion, he said.
“I’m kinda excited about learning about how different stuff explodes like Coke and Mentos,” Marley said. “I kinda want to learn how stuff like that happens with nitrogen and stuff. I either want to be a baseball coach or be a chemist scientist. I’m excited to learn and see things explode.”
Chemistry room instructor Miranda Weed explained that although nothing was going to explode, there would be chemical reactions forming.
“The kids are making bath bombs and they are making water snakes,” she said. “For the bath bombs, they are seeing a chemical reaction in real time so whenever they add water to the baking soda and cream of tartar, they are going to see a fizz which is CO2 being released so they’re seeing a reaction.”
With the water snakes they are learning about polymers and added sodium alginate to calcium chloride that when combined made a long snake, she said.
In the computer science room, students were able to code robots so they followed a path, Instructor Katelyn Kelsey said.
“Dow has a couple of classroom sets of round robots we’re using that roll around,” she said. “We’re using them to teach the kids about block coding and algorithms and give them an introduction to computer science and robotics.”
Students programmed the robots to go through a rainbow maze that taught about angles and how to give instructions to a robot, she said.
11-year-old Sawyer Flournoy enjoyed coding the robots and the skills he gained from it, he said.
“There are five colors and we have to pick a pattern of colors and from our starting point we have to code it to touch our pattern,” he said. “This has taught me that I can make it change, and make patterns and it also taught me angles. I noticed I needed to turn 270 degrees to go left and then come down at 180, this taught me this was much smarter than I would have thought.”
The skills he learned have him considering robotics in high school, he said.
“Computer science is a skill because kids have cell phones younger and younger these days and we need more kids in STEM fields right now and if we get kids started younger learning these concepts the more likely they are to pursue the career,” Kelsey said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.