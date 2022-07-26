CLUTE — Mosquitoes might drive most people indoors, but they also drive tourists into Clute every July.
The Great Texas Mosquito Festival, which returns for its 42nd year this weekend, is Clute’s major tourism event, drawing in locals as well as people from around the state.
“This started as a way, kind of tongue in cheek, to celebrate our favorite summer pest, the mosquito, and get folks to come to Clute and see what’s all going on here,” Clute of Parks and Recreation Director Will Blackstock said. “It’s kind of our signature even, that helps to get people into town and to let them see some of the other stuff we have going on. So it really is a tourism driver.”
The three-day festival opens Thursday and offers a slew of events each night through Saturday, including vendors, live music, a carnival and plenty of food options.
“We’ve got some great entertainment this year. We have lots of contests — we have a horseshoe tournament, a washer tournament, a cornhole tournament, a 5K run, a barbecue cook-off, karaoke contest, mosquito calling contest, a little bit of everything,” Blackstock said. “We have trophies and cash prizes for everything except for the 5K, which are just trophies. We have sponsors that are doing cash prizes for the horseshoes, washers and cornhole.”
Live music is included with the daily admission, with local band TilluRide and annual favorite the Spazmatics starting things off Thursday. Hispanic acts Duelo and Latin Grammy-winning artist Elida Reyna will take the stage Friday night.
“Saturday we have Gabe Garcia, a country singer out of the San Antonio area, followed by Creed Fisher,” Blackstock said. “Then we have Roger Creager and Kevin Fowler performing together as Dos Borrachos to headline Saturday night.”
Although the festival is relatively local, the mosquito theme piques curiosity from people well beyond Southern Brazoria County.
“People are definitely attracted to the festival; we advertise all over the state,” Mosquito Festival Committee member Angel Cowley said. “We advertise all over the state of Texas to attract people to come down for the weekend. It’s a way to get out-of-town guests to come in and stay in the hotels, eat at our restaurants, shop in our shops.”
A few things have changed this year when it comes to scheduling and parking to give a better experience to visitors. One is people won’t have to park and ride shuttles from Brazosport College this year.
“This year the Brazoswood High School parking lot is going to be open and available to the public,” Blackstock said. “So we are not doing the remote parking and shuttles.”
The festival also has done away with most of its early Saturday activities.
“The heat is also the reason that we decided not to open up until 3 p.m. on Saturday,” Blackstock said. “We used to open the gates at 9 a.m. and have people here all day long, and we are pushing it back to the evening because nobody wants to come out here and be so hot in the middle of the day.”
With the festival being an outside event, visitors are asked to take precautions regarding their health when preparing to attend.
“We encourage folks to kind of pre-hydrate, drink plenty of water before you get here, and be dressed in clothes that are suitable for the heat,” Blackstock said. “We will have a cooling station on-site. We’ll have an air-conditioned, cool-off trailer that people can just go sit in and cool off and get a break.”
Admission tickets are available online at mosquitofestival.com and at the gate. Thursday is family night with all admission $2, while Friday and Saturday night admission is free for children 5 and younger, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and 65 and older, and $10 for ages 13 to 64.
Wristbands for carnival rides are $25 for unlimited rides or $1 per ticket, with most rides costing multiple tickets.
“We’re super excited. We’re ready to see everybody come out and have a good time,” Blackstock said. “This is our second event since the pandemic, so we’re getting things restarted and looking forward to seeing folks and having a great weekend.”
Information is available at mosquitofestival.com.
