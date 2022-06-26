The Kaotik Freedom Celebration kicked off Saturday, welcoming geeks of all ages to the Lake Jackson Civic Center for comics, cosplay and collectables.
Created by local comic artist Shane Lassetter, the hope is to have Kaotik follow in the footsteps of big comic conventions like ComicPalooza and ComicCon to make such events more accessible to the area.
“We’re doing this so everyone is involved; we are all big geeks,” Lassetter said. “I think this is going to help the city a little bit more. And it's gonna bring more families to this type of culture. And we always hear about inclusivity and diversity in the media and everything, this type of setting is where it actually is.”
Most of the time, if someone wanted to attend a comic convention, they would have to travel to Houston or further to attend one. That makes it hard for people in the area to experience the culture of the comic world, whether they were previously aware or not.
“I believe that it lets people kind of come out and do this stuff, because not everyone is super aware of cons; it's not always in the mainstream. They're not always aware of what's nearby," improv artist Christopher Graham II said. "So I think something like this, especially in Lake Jackson, because it’s kind of out there. So like, it's nice that a small town where people maybe don't get to experience this stuff as much have a place to go to express themselves and have fun.”
Although Koatik is not the only comic convention in the area, it is the only one targeted toward a broader audience, Lassetter said. BrazCon, put on annually by the county library system, is a comic convention solely targeted toward teens in the county. Kaotik offers the opportunity for anyone, no matter the age group, to experience a comic convention.
“What makes this different from BrazCon and it being a teen event is that I think comics conventions and different conventions are definitely becoming much more mainstream, and I definitely think they're a lot more accessible to the young crowd," improv artist Sam Blackmar said. "So having something for everybody is also nice, because you have people here that maybe always were interested in something like this, but never had the courage to come and participate. So I think it's nice to have it open to everyone.”
Kaotik featured many things beyond comics convention staples like cosplay, including live wrestling, comic panels, popular and independent comics, handmade art and food.
“There's a lot of things for everyone. There's anime stuff, there's like collectible stuff, Star Wars stuff, everyone can come. It’s really cool,” cosplayer Peyton Wolford said.
The convention continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, including guest appearances by voice actors and the youth cosplay contest.
