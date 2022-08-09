LAKE JACKSON — Dedication, support and a lot of water got Mark Rodriguez through a 13-mile run over the weekend, one carried out with a 50-pound ruck sack on his back.
Although he started the early morning journey with a service member from the military recruiting office and ended with three members of the Brazoswood JROTC by his side, the president of the Sure Cure Foundation in Lake Jackson did most of the mission alone.
Rodriguez planned the Moving With Purpose Run in a week and used it as a platform to bring awareness to veteran struggles, which is the focus of his nonprofit. His organization’s mission is to educate, train and find gainful employment for veterans.
“I think this is awareness and support … I thought I would sacrifice my time, feet and energy to do it,” he said. “I figured I wanted to make a statement and let people know we’re here to help. If I can lead from the front by doing this, everyone behind me will follow.”
His trek went from the Lake Jackson Recruitment Office to the Brazoria County Courthouse Veterans Memorial.
“I figure we all start at the recruiting office, and I wanted to end at the veterans memorial because those guys sacrificed their life — their service ended there,” Rodriguez said. “That is the purpose of me starting where I did and ending there.”
Veteran suicide affected Rodriguez personally when he lost his Godbrother, who was a Marine, he said.
“He did have depression, and I started noticing that with other veterans. It always comes in threes, either employment, family or PTSD,” Rodriguez said. “If I can take one off the table, then I think I’m doing a big thing. I think we can make a big impact and why not try to help them and use our resources down here.”
The run began at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, and with water breaks in between, Rodriguez pushed until he reached the end at about 11 a.m.
“I had a nice pace. I went in boots for the first quarter and then tennis shoes, and now I have blisters on my feet. I wore my boots the rest of the way,” he said. “(My pack) was about 50 pounds starting out because I had a case of water. As I went through it, I was drinking water, and it got lighter. So ending, it’s about 25 pounds.”
Despite the many blisters he developed during the run, he remained positive, he said.
“As far as positivity, I’ve been in pain while walking, but other than that, I’ve been smiles,” he said. “I also support another nonprofit, and we go from city to city and we do hikes like this with other veterans. We share that brotherhood.”
Being part of the reserves for three and a half years, he knew what he was getting into, he said.
“I am planning on going active duty. That’s another reason I’m doing this, to get some training in,” he said. “I got discharged, but I love it. There is nothing like it ever. I’ve played football, baseball and soccer — there is nothing like it. These guys are trained to give their life for you, and that’s the biggest thing. They’re like family. It means a lot.”
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Wagers, also a veteran, turned out to support Rodriguez and worked the traffic detail for his run.
“This is our job, and when I heard it was for our veterans, we came,” he said. “I did 25 years in the Navy, and we support each other. We got a phone call yesterday to come out and work this for him to make sure he stays safe because he put in a request, and we said absolutely, especially for a veterans nonprofit. We want to support them 110 percent.”
Because of his military experience, Wagers shared advice with Rodriguez on how to keep going, Wagers said.
“I gave advice about his knees and legs and made sure he drank water and ate along the way to help his muscles. He’s been taking pretty good care of himself. It will hurt in the long run,” he said. “It’s bringing back a lot of memories doing this. Veterans aren’t getting enough as it is, it’s sad to say, but the more help and more people like him get out and do this, it’s going to be better for everyone.”
Wagers noted Rodriguez’s spirit, he said.
“His positivity has been great. He’s been smiling the entire time, even in pain,” Wagers said. “He has a goal and a mission, and he’s going to execute it. He’s going to be sore tomorrow and will need an ice bath tonight. Every time he’s stopped and taken a break, this is all he’s talking about. He is motivated and ready to see this though. We’re so proud, as much as he doesn’t show it, he’s in a lot of pain right now, so he’s pushed his way through it. “
As Rodriguez was about 2 miles away from finishing, he was joined by three Brazoswood JROTC members. who completed the run with him.
“I’m very happy to be doing it. It’s an honor to be helping the vets out in some way,” 15-year-old Maricela Jasso said. “We did something like this during the Veterans Day parade. I’m pretty positive, but I’m also pretty tired, but I’ll keep the energy up during the walk. I’ll feel pretty accomplished.”
JRTOC members 16-year-old Alysia Rosales and 15-year-old Stephen Riggs also joined Rodriguez.
“We talked to each other and communicated, encouraged each other,” Riggs said. “I’m a big supporter of the military, so I wanted to come out and show it.”
Feeling sore and blistered, Rodriguez ended the run with his arms raised over his head after reaching the Veterans Memorial.
“I know this will be the match to light the fuel, and it will ignite,” he said. “I know through this action a lot of people will see how serious I am, start paying attention, start giving me their business and letting me know they’re hiring and I can get them a certain amount of veterans.”
For information about Rodriguez’s nonprofit, visit thesurecurefoundation.orgor call 979-215-7050.
