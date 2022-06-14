The results of Saturday’s runoff election are scheduled to be canvassed by Angleton City Council. Mark Gongora and Christiene Daniel are to be sworn in as the winners.
Departing Councilman Mikey Svoboda will also be recognized.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. June 21 in the council chambers at Angleton City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
DANBURY
Tax audit on agenda
Discussion of a sales and franchise tax audit will lead off the general business for City Council in its next meeting.
There will also be multiple subjects addressed for Project Graduation, focusing on discussion related to the bonfire and street painting planned for Sept. 11 and 12.
Planters and garbage fees will also be considered.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Police matters on council’s agenda
Surfside Beach City Council will consider appointment of members to the Police Department Advisory Board, changes to the code of ordinances regarding the number of reserve police officers as well as the department’s Marine Patrol focus area.
In other business, council will discuss designating the village as a Dark Sky Community, which typically would involve action against light pollution.
Repairs to Bluewater Highway, replacement of the Stahlman Park roof and a possible Battle of Velasco monument on Monument Drive are also on the agenda, as will consideration of hiring Patton Ritter as city attorney.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. today at Surfside City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
SWEENY
More city manager interviews planned
A special City Council session to interview further applicants to the city manager position being vacated by Reese Cook is planned for Thursday, the same day the city is scheduled to stop accepting applications.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. at Sweeny City Hall, 102 W Ashley Road.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.