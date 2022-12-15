CLUTE — Recognizable music, a world premiere and vocals by local community members promises to warm up the audience for the holidays when the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra presents its “Christmas by the Fireside” concert.
“If there’s anyone that’s not in the Christmas spirit yet, they will be,” Conductor Brian Casey said.
This concert stands out among the rest of the symphony season for several reasons, including the world premiere of a musical piece by a local composer. Although this is the first concert of this specific piece, world premieres are not uncommon to the orchestra.
“We’re doing six concerts this season and five of the six of them have a world premiere piece and this one will, too,” Casey said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, and then something else special about this one is that at intermission, the Brazosport Children’s Choir is going to perform in the lobby, and before the concert, there’ll be a handbell choir.”
“A Christmas Song for David,” written by the late Leroy Shipp, was written for his stepson who will be in the audience. Shipp’s widow, Barbara, will be among the musicians on the stage performing the piece. The song will be accompanied by vocals fromBrazosport Children’s Choir member William Spencer.
“I don’t even know how to explain it, but it’s awesome that they consider doing it. It means so much to me,” Barbara Shipp said. “You get to showcase some talent that people don’t realize is out there, and you know the orchestra’s done that several times.”
Something that makes the symphony special is the fact that it is made up of community members, many whom have their own careers but take part in the musical side of things. Many members and composers who have had music played by the orchestra have gone on to be professional musicians and composers.
“One of the great things about having community groups like the symphony is it does showcase local talent. This community is rich in local talent, in not just musicians but also in composers and songwriters, artists,” Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said. “There’s all kinds of talent in the community and it’s a wonderful opportunity to be able to showcase that so people can appreciate the values that we have in this community.”
Another special piece of the show will be the participation of audience members on stage having a little bit of fun and even conducting the orchestra.
“We actually auction off a chance to play the whipcrack, sleigh bells and to conduct the orchestra,” Casey said. “It’s a chance for the audience to kind of experience conducting through someone who’s not a conductor, you know. So that’s always fun for me is to step back off the podium and see through someone’s eyes who is experiencing it for the first time.”
The symphony focused on lighter, more recognizable Christmas music this year that will appeal to all ages.
“There’s going to be some very traditional songs. You’ll hear ‘White Christmas’ and you’ll hear ‘Silent Night,’ but you’ll also hear some Mannheim Steamroller and some Trans-Siberian Orchestra, so I think there’s something for everybody on this one,” Casey said. “It’s kind of nothing heavy. Everything’s really easily digestible and easy to listen to.”
The concert will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive. Tickets are $30 for adults, $16 for students and $22 for veterans and seniors and can be purchased at clarion.brazosport.edu or at the box office during business hours.
“It’s a busy time of year, so hopefully everybody can carve out some time on Sunday afternoon to sit down and hear a great Symphony Orchestra,” Casey said.
