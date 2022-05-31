ANGLETON — Although the program is open every day after school, Thursday’s Boys and Girls Club activities ay Southside Elementary School clearly would be something special. Decorations were up and parents were invited as an end-of-the-year party marked the start of summer break.
“We do this to highlight the members and to highlight their successes and to let them know that each and every one of them matter, regardless of their success,” program coordinator Susie Robinson said. “We want to make sure they’re honored for being themselves, you know, and for the big things and the small things that they’ve achieved throughout the year, that it all matters.”
Fifth grader Liliana Carazales didn’t know it, but she was the guest of honor, awarded Member of the Year due to her long membership in the program and overall character.
“We do awards but we don’t always do member of the year, but she has been a member since she was in first grade and she’s going to sixth,” Robinson said. “She has learned so much along the way. She uses manners. She is such a polite girl. She does her homework. She does everything that’s expected of her without even asking. And she is such a giver, she just shines. We’ll miss her.”
Liliana moves up to Angleton Junior High next school year and ages out of the afterschool program.
“Winning this felt good,” Liliana said. “The club is a safe place for me after school. I’m a little nervous to leave, but I’ll be OK.”
Southside is a recent addition to the Boys and Girls Club’s afterschool programs.
“We’re here on a grant, so the parents don’t have to pay; it is completely free,” Robinson said. “This is a safe place for the kids to be after school. We’re here ’til 6:15. We help with homework. We are very big on manners, treating each other with respect — yes ma’am, no ma’am, please thank you. They’re kind to one another. You know, and we instill those qualities in them.”
