LAKE JACKSON — The SPCA of Brazoria County’s annual fundraiser has a new name honoring a woman who dedicated herself to saving every animal.
The Julie Baron Fur Ball, scheduled for Thursday, recognizes the nonprofit’s executive director who, with her husband, Ned, died in a boat collision Aug. 7.
“Julie was an integral part of the organization. She knew the history and shared the vision of the organization,” said SPCA Board President Beate Damm. Her goal was to “save them all,” and under that motto, she lived her daily life, Damm said.
Board member Renee Rape, who is the lead organizer for the Fur Ball, proposed to the event committee it be renamed for Baron to honor her lifesaving work at the SPCA. The committee unanimously agreed.
Baron and SPCA Shelter Director Nicole Hardesty started as co-directors but quickly realized their missions aligned and became friends.
“Julie was a force to be reckoned with,” Hardesty said. “She did not accept anything less than saving them all.”
Working with Baron daily made the loss indescribably difficult, and the organization deeply felt her loss, Hardesty said.
“We try each and every day to memorialize her by doing our very best for the animals in our care,” she said. “For all of us that had the honor of working with her, there is a huge hole in our hearts. She will always be the drive that keeps us going.”
A short video with photos and videos of Baron and her family will be shown at the fundraiser, and Damm will speak about the many things she did for the SPCA.
Baron had a unique connection with the pets, Rape said, whether knowing each one’s name or their personality.
“I was always impressed with her dedication and so grateful that she was on our team. The SPCA would not be where it is today without her,” Rape said. “She kept the animal population down through local adoptions and the transport program, and the SPCA was just truly blessed to have her.”
Members of the Barons’ families will be in attendance, include some flying in from Switzerland for the occasion. Rape said.
“Our hope is that every year her friends and family will gather and remember her while raising much-needed funds for the homeless pets that Julie loved,” Rape said.
Also during the Fur Ball, which will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center Ballroom, will be a performance by the Cole Degges Band. The local favorite is donating a two-hour performance as a raffle prize as part of the fundraiser. Tickets are $20 each or six for $100 and will be available at the event.
“Cole is very community-oriented and very generous,” Rape said. “Originally, the item was to be in the auction, but I thought it would be more fun and possibly raise even more money by doing a raffle.”
Auction items also will pay tribute to Baron, including a customized Fin Cast Rod inscribed with “In Memory of Julie Baron” and “SPCA Fur Ball 2022.” An SPCA cornhole game, handmade quilts and barbecue and fish fry, donated by Ned’s cookoff team, the Blind Hog Cookers, also will be up for bid.
Table sponsorships cost $750, $1,500 and $2,500, with Gulfstar Compressor Services stepping up as Top Dog sponsor at $4,000.
Chrissy Brady, co-owner of Gulfstar Compressor Services, is a huge animal lover and passionate about helping animals get rehabilitated and placed in good, loving homes, Rape said.
“We lived in Lake Jackson and just adopting pets and whatnot, became more familiar with the local SPCA and the fact that it’s a non-kill shelter,” Brady said. “We started donating here and there and just kind of went from there.”
This is the second year they have been the Top Dog sponsor, Brady said.
“As far as our company and how we choose to spend our donation money, we just think this is a great one,” she said.
The Fur Ball has 31 table sponsorships this year, the most ever, Rape said.
Individual tickets are $50.
