Today
Virtual Luncheon Series: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Guest speaker Jen Mann, author of the New York Times best-seller, “Working with People I Want to Punch in the Throat.” Virtual caterer The Dirty South. $20 per person; $10 back in gift card. Chat sponsorships available. Presented by Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce. Contact Michele at 979-849-6443 or michele@angletonchamber.org, or visit www.angletonchamber.org.
Summer Children’s Series: 10 a.m. streamed free on the Clarion’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page. The Magic of Lanny Kibbey brings the very best in magical entertainment with his world-class, children’s-oriented comedy magic show. Call 979-230-3156.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 8:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. TOPS is a national support group for living a healthier, happier life. Public invited. Call Sue Harris at 979-848-6755 or visit www.tops.org.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Angleton Library. Call 979-864-1519.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Live Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Brazoria Library. Call 979-798-2372.
Live Story Time: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Prayer hotline: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Open to the community. Hosted by True To Life Ministries. Call 979-314-2909.
Thursday
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Goe Harley-Davidson, 1350 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Contact Howard at 979-849-3681 or hgoe@goecycles.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Concerned Citizens of Freeport: 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1600 W. Broad St., Freeport. Public welcome. Call 713-419-7484.
Live Toddler Story Time: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. via Facebook page. Streamed from Alvin Library. Call 281-388-4300.
Friday
Drive-In Movie Night: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St., Freeport. Bring own snacks and drinks; must stay in vehicle. Free; open to the public. Hosted by City of Freeport. Call 979-233-3526.
Spanish Story Time Live: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. live via Facebook page. Streamed from Manvel Library. Call 281-489-7596.
Blood drive: 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Biker’s Bay, 445 E. Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Contact John at 979-299-7433, email Bikersbaylj@gmail.com or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley at 979-297-8002 or adejesus@centennialrec.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Saturday
South Brazoria Democrats Club meeting: 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. For link, call 713-906-2458.
