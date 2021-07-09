CLUTE — The Velasco Drainage District saved itself $36,000 and more than halved its interest rate by refinancing a $6 million bond.
Assistant Superintendent David Youngblood and board members felt it was too good of a deal to pass up, he said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 9, 2021 @ 3:31 am
CLUTE — The Velasco Drainage District saved itself $36,000 and more than halved its interest rate by refinancing a $6 million bond.
Assistant Superintendent David Youngblood and board members felt it was too good of a deal to pass up, he said.
Nick Irene is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0149.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.