You can never be too safe is an old adage former teacher and local award-winner Barbara Franklin took to heart 34 years ago when she helped to create the Safetytown program.
Franklin received the Heroes for Children Award from the State Board of Education on Friday in Austin. District 7 representative Matt Robinson, a Brazoswood graduate, made the presentation.
The award, given annually to one person in each board district, honors volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to student learning or who have demonstrated sustained periods of involvement and support of public education.
“It means a lot because we believe that we’ve had some amazing volunteers in this district, and many are deserving, so it’s just really significant to be selected for District 7,” Brazosport ISD Volunteer and Mentor Liason Sharon Ritchie said. “There’s only 15 selected in the state each year, so to have one of our selected means a lot to us.”
The district feels that Franklin’s work is significant because of her big vision for enhancing student safety, Ritchie said.
Safetytown is a two-week program for first-graders each summer on Brazosport ISD campuses that teaches them about traffic rules and other ways to stay safe. It includes a miniature town laid out on the gym floor, complete with streets, sidewalks, stoplights, buildings and other traffic devices. Children on tricycles and other manually powered vehicles practice basic safety lessons and “prevent needless child accidents,” according to the nomination letter sent to the SBOE by Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey.
“It just seemed like a lot of time is spent trying to teach kids how to be safe. There’s so many different areas — there’s car safety and stranger danger and, animal safety, there’s just so many different areas,” Franklin said. “And we just felt like having that one comprehensive program every summer would maybe help kids live safer lives and maybe teach their parents something also. … we just felt like there was a real need.”
She attributes the birth of the program to her partnership with co-founder Lucy Pendon and the support of the Brazosport Rotary Club in 1986.
Franklin is a former elementary teacher who taught third, fourth and special education classes. With six children and seven grandchildren, the program has made a personal impact on her family, whose members have either volunteered or gone through the program themselves, she said.
“When I had my own children, I realized how much time I spent trying to keep them safe. I wanted to help children from lower-income families live safer lives,” Franklin said.
The program is modeled after one from Marietta, Ohio, she said.
“I think that having taught in low-income schools — schools that have large populations of low-income students — I think I realized that that’s one thing they’re not getting,” Franklin said. “Their parents are more concerned with putting food on the table and making sure the electricity doesn’t get turned off. So those kinds of things kind of fell by the wayside.”
The program targets first-graders because they are impressionable at that age, Franklin said.
“That’s the age group that probably knows nothing about safety. They don’t even think about safety,” Franklin said. “They’re just getting on their bicycles and go on, or their tricycles or whatever. And we just thought they were at an age where they could really soak it up and learn.”
Franklin is in charge of keeping the curriculum current, and she says it definitely has had to change over the years to cover more serious topics.
“We didn’t ever use to talk about gun safety. And now we do,” Franklin said. “Our Mr. Yuck kind of took a turn from being just about poisonous household items to things that people might give you and say, ‘Here, take this,’ to medications and stuff. So we try to stay up with the times and we’ve changed our curriculum probably three or four times in that time, just to keep up with stuff.”
Franklin has been involved with the program every year since its beginning. She oversees about 50 to 60 volunteers and an average of 200 students in the program each year, according to the nomination letter.
“When you calculate the numbers over the years, the safety impact on students is in the thousands,” the letter said.
She will continue her work with Safetytown as long as she’s able because it continues to be rewarding, Franklin said.
“We have kids in Safetytown now that are parents of Safetytown kids,” she said.
The recognition means a lot to her, she said.
“It was overwhelming.You don’t go into stuff going, ‘Oh, man, I’m gonna get this award,” Franklin said. “My daughter posted a thing on Facebook and said, ‘My mother’s always been my hero. But now at least other people have recognized it also.’”
