ANGLETON — Cassandra Tigner won the Republican Party runoff for the district clerk nomination by more than 1,000 votes over political outsider Dana Read, according to final, unofficial results Tuesday night.
Tigner collected 7,430 votes or 53.99 percent to Read’s 6,332 votes or 46.01 percent. Read received the most votes in the three-way March 1 primary by almost 1,500 votes.
“I’m just thankful for every voter that came out, I truly am,” Tigner said. “I am excited to start this new journey and thank you to every person that came out and voted. I promise you I will do well and I do not take this for granted at all and I put in the work and will for the District Clerks’ Office.”
Tigner will face Democratic nominee Arnetta Murray in the November general election. Murray, and Iowa Colony councilwoman, ran unopposed in her party’s primary.
Read said in advance of the primary she had a divine calling to seek the district clerk’s seat.
“I was being obedient to God that this is what He wanted me to do and all of the things He has opened,” Read said. “I want to thank my family for the support and my friends and everyone that came out to vote and let their voices be heard. All that mattered to me was I was being obedient to God and did what he wanted.”
The winner in November will take over the office from Donna Starkey, a longtime municipal judge appointed by Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court to serve out the remainder of the term vacated in August by Rhonda Barchak. Starkey has instituted reforms in how jury pools are assigned after an investigation into Barchak’s jury selection practices that led to her resignation.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
An Angleton native, Tigner, has 15 years of administrative experience, eight years of courtroom experience, six years of financial institution experience and six years of human resource management, she said. She is currently the supervisor for the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office.
Read is an activity coordinator for Dow Chemical and is involved with the Brazoria County Cavalry as the co-founder.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
