RICHWOOD — Temperatures and frustrations have cooled at Gladys Polk Elementary School as the district has worked to solve the air conditioning problems there.
A temporary rented chiller has run on a generator outside of the school, said Monty Burger, chief operator and technology officer for Brazosport ISD. It is connected to the handling units that tie into the main system to provide relief in the classrooms for students and staff, he said.
Although the district estimates a permanent chiller delivery around Nov. 11, it is ahead of the 2019 bond schedule that was approved to replace the entire HVAC system, Burger said.
The process to replace the system started a year ago but was not supposed to be implemented until February 2023, he said. However, after last school year, the district became aware the need for a new system was more urgent than originally anticipated so they moved up the start date and brought in temporary units, Burger said.
“All the work that could be done was done over the summer,” he said.
To bring relief to the current system as parts were replaced, they brought in standalone units for the kitchen and cafeteria to help take the load off the main unit, Burger said.
These changes made it better than the year before, but the district wanted to make it even better, Burger said.
“What we want to do is make the building more comfortable,” he said.
Issues stemmed from the fact that chillers have to be sized to a specific purpose and they are very complex systems, Burger said.
There is no duct work to tie in a traditional rental air unit due to the design. Individual equipment feeds to only two classrooms at a time, and the duct work won’t allow for a single unit to tie into all the classrooms, he said.
The air conditioning system will be converted from heat pump technology that is not as efficient to a four-pipe chilled water, boil water system.
“The new system will be more of what we have in the rest of the district,” Burger said.
What was projected as a 16-month project will be complete in less than a year by the end of November, he said.
“We knew going into the school year that the scope of work could not be completed prior to the start of school,” Burger said. “But we are happy that work is getting completed ahead of schedule.”
