Judge Terri Holder granted former Freeport city manager Jeff Pynes shock probation Friday morning, releasing him from prison after almost five months and requiring he pay his former employer back about $218,000.
Pynes, 54, received a 10-year prison sentence with the potential for shock probation Jan. 24 after pleading guilty and no contest to first-degree felony theft by a public servant. He will now serve 10 years of probation and pay $217,641.37 to the City of Freeport.
Holder will require Pynes to get a life insurance policy on himself in that amount with Freeport as the beneficiary to ensure Freeport will be paid, she said.
BACKGROUND
The former police chief and city manager was arrested June 22, 2018, on an aggregated theft of more than $230,000.
Freeport officials and Pynes agreed on a “mutual termination” in November 2017. He had been the city manager since October 2008 and the city’s police chief for more than two years before that.
Pynes had kickback schemes with two co-defendants, Christopher Wenz and Heath Beeman, according to prosecutors, that involved sending city funds and having them wire it back to Diverse Consultant Partnership, a business Pynes began in 2016.
Wenz is awaiting trial on a third-degree felony theft charge and Beeman is charged with state-jail felony theft, online records show. Both trials are tentatively set for July 20, according to online records. One of their attorneys was in the courtroom for Pynes’ hearing Friday.
Pynes also had businesses write checks of $50,000 and $70,000 to the city for services, then diverted the money to the Freeport Historical Museum Foundation fund he controlled, according to the prosecution.
Pynes also gave himself a salary adjustment, according to the city’s pay matrix that showed he was not making enough for his position and tenure, and retroactive pay elected officials did not approve, prosecutors said.
GRANTED PROBATION
“We want to thank the Court for the hard work and wisdom that went into properly resolving this matter,” Pynes’ attorney, Chip Lewis, said in a statement emailed to The Facts. “Mr. Pynes is beyond grateful for the outpouring of support of his family, friends and good folks in the community that have stood by him.”
He is also grateful for the opportunity to continue righting his wrongs and “ensuring the City of Freeport is repaid in full,” Lewis said.
Pynes understands the mistakes he made, he said on the stand Friday. He was thinner and his hair was grayer than when he was sentenced in January.
“I have a lot of good still to give, I want to get out there and work hard, and be productive,” Pynes said during Friday’s hearing.
ARGUMENTS
The state asked Holder to keep Pynes in prison.
“His promise to pay is not worth the paper it is written on,” Prosecutor Rick Martin said of Pynes’ restitution. “He should stay in prison.”
Martin pressed Pynes to admit his behavior caused a culture in Freeport that led to two other employees being charged with theft.
Ursula Reyes, the former city secretary, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony theft of more than $60,000 by a public servant Monday. She will serve five years of probation and is required to pay restitution, half of which she delivered in conjunction with this week’s plea agreement.
“I understand what I did wrong, but we were all working hard,” Pynes said in response to Martin asking if corruption permeated throughout city employees. “She was one of them, she worked hard.”
Pynes was unaware of anyone else stealing and would’ve stopped if he knew, he said.
Former service center secretary Brittany Riggs is due in court June 29 on a state-jail felony theft by public servant charge.
The message to the public should be that if a public servant, like a police chief or city manager, steals, they go to prison, Martin said.
Freeport had problems with its government long before Pynes was there, Lewis said. Pynes has not tried to shift blame and admitted his mistakes, his attorney said.
DECIDING FACTORS
Holder knows some will disagree with her decision, but she carefully considered three elements of punishment, she said in court Friday.
One is punishment for punishment’s sake, which she hopes was met by Pynes’ time in prison, she said. On the stand, Pynes called it one of the most traumatic experiences of his life.
“I hope that means you don’t want to go back there,” Holder said.
Pynes will also be on probation that he must follow for the next decade, she said.
Another factor is protecting the public, she said.
“You will never again be in a position of public trust,” Holder said.
Pynes gave up his peace officer certification and will never be able to have public office since he is convicted of a felony, Lewis said.
Pynes feels his recidivism rate would be “negative zero,” he said on the stand.
The last factor is making the victim whole again, Holder said.
The state and judge asked Pynes many questions about his monthly income and bills. Pynes has about $4,000 in savings right now, but gets almost $5,000 in a pension from being a police officer and city manager, he said.
He also plans to go back to work at the same shipping company that employed him before his prison sentence, Pynes said. He gave his word that he will pay restitution, but his life insurance policy will require it.
“I’m not gonna hit my head in the same spot twice,” Pynes said.
