SWEENY
When Rhonda Kennedy of the Sweeny Rotary Club realized a museum wasn’t an option to tell the town’s history, she found inspiration for the next best thing.
“Last April I was driving through West Columbia and I was in front of the CVS and saw the markers and it just clicked that we could have an outdoor museum,” she said. “We can have markers that tell our history. I took it to the Rotary Club and they were all in agreement.”
The historical markers were installed in May along the walking path at Backyard Park, 1664 Main St.
“There is information from day one of Sweeny,” Kennedy said. “It goes back to the Sweeny plantations, even before that when the town was called Adamston. It has when the railroad came to Sweeny which really put us on the map.”
After deciding to do historical markers, Kennedy contacted local amateur historian Bill Long to aid in her research.
“I wrote down 10 different things I wanted to write about and got with Bill and we agreed on the subjects for the plaques,” she said. “We just started researching and writing the stories; I couldn’t have done it without him.”
Long has been collecting pieces from the history of Sweeny for more than five years.
“We started a little group in 2015,” he said. “When I got started I spent a good deal of time researching; it’s like a hobby to me.”
Kennedy and Long got to work compiling the information they wanted on the plaques more than a year ago.
“Sometime last year Rhonda contacted me and I was pleased with it,” Long said. “That’s one of the reasons I do what I do because I want to share the history with the community.”
Long spent thousands of hours of his own time researching, and Kennedy hundreds of hers, she said.
“I can’t put a number on how much time I’ve put into this,” Long said. “We did a lot of research with the Brazoria County property records and through Commissioners’ Court minutes, back to 1860. We even went through old school board minutes.”
Every plaque contains a QR code which can be scanned with a smartphone that will take the user to a website with more information.
“If you scan the code it takes you to the Sweeny Rotary Club website and it’ll have photos and other things that go with the markers,” Kennedy said. “If we find more photos or information, we can put them on the website to update the markers.”
One plaque is still being finished but will be installed soon, Kennedy said.
“We currently have a marker in the works for the Sweeny unknown soldier and it is at the engraver’s right now,” Kennedy said. “Hopefully when it comes in, the virus will be gone enough so we can have a dedication ceremony.”
Kennedy and Long feel accomplished that their hard work will stand in Backyard park forever, they said.
“I am just so proud it is there; I have gotten so many great comments from people who have been there,” Kennedy said. “It’s the museum we have never had.”
Long and other members of the Sweeny History Digital Preservation Committee have a website with all the available history at sweenytexashistory.com.
