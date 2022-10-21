Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Student art auction 6 p.m. in the auditorium. Ranch rodeo 7 p.m. in the arena. Mutton Bustin’ 8 p.m. in the arena. W.F. Gonzales Pavillion concert: Shane Jenkins & Los’ Wages Band. Open Air Concert: La Soledad & La Marquinaria Nortena 9 p.m. at the MEGlobal Main Stage. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Asleep at the Wheel in concert: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets are $50 adults; $45 seniors/FAS/BC employees, and $20 students/children. Call 979-230-3156.
Halloween Bash Lock-In registration deadline: Must register by today for event 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Teens 12-18 welcome with signed permission slip. Costumes, food, candy, games, and music. Call 979-798-2372.
Something To Chew On With Lora Marie Bernard: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Admission is $10 or $12 with a box lunch. History Lesson with author and historian. Call Deborah Duty 979-297-1570.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 and Auxiliary, Highway 35 and FM 1459, Sweeny. $15 plates. Call-in orders for delivery before 10 a.m. or takeout/dine in. Call 979-345-4409.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at First Convenience Bank, 121 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Contact Osha Randle at 409-739-2355 or rc632@fcserb.com.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-297-2013.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Accepting online orders through Nov. 2 at bit.ly/SSSWreathOrder for fresh 22-inch scented wreaths. Local pickup is $35 and shipped $45. Funds support the mission of Society of St. Stephen. Proceeds will help families in the area with rent or utility expenses. Call 979-235-0454.
Dinner In The Garden: 6 to 8 p.m. at Richwood Community Garden, 1003 Oyster Creek Drive, Richwood. $60 registration. Chef Kat teaches how to make healthy dinner options from the garden. Call Kimberly Mayer at 979-864-1558.
Saturday
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Chicken scramble 2 p.m. in the livestock show arena. Kitchen Pride Bake Show & Rice Plus Cook off 5 p.m. in the entertainment hall. Open Air concert: Giovannie & The Hired Guns 9 p.m., Read Southall Band 11:30 p.m. in the MEGlobal Main Stage. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Bobby Reed’s Reunion Show: 7 p.m. at Brazoria County Civic Center Theatre, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at door. Featuring Hello Texas Band, Jody Cameron, Eric Curtis, Jim Black, Bad Bob, Larry Schoppe, Brett Bousley. Call 979-345-3335 or 979-482-0915.
The Mermaid Project Breast Cancer BBQ Fundraiser: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. $12 plates. Call Mark Jasek at 979-236-6555.
The Mermaid Project Breast Cancer BBQ Fundraiser: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Shaka Shack, 90 Dixie Drive, Clute. $12 plates. Call John Orsini 740-632-2701.
The Mermaid Project Breast Cancer BBQ Fundraiser: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Arlan’s, 301 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. $12 plates. Call Guillermo Pena at 979-215-8627.
Teen Lock In-Games In The Dark: 6 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Teens can hang out after hours and play games in the dark. Pre Registration required. Call 979-864-1519.
Ghosts Along the Brazos: 6 to 11 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Take a spooky stroll around the grounds and listen to tales about the ghostly heritage of the area. Kid-friendly event. Food and drinks available for purchase. Call 979-345-4656.
The Carpenter’s House Fish Fry: 3 to 6 p.m. at Oyster Creek Community Center, 134 Linda Lane, Oyster Creek. Free to the public. Call Lynn Webb at 979-997-0289.
Future Aldens With Snapology: 1 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Perfect space for young architects to sharpen their design and building skills. Call 979-297-1570.
Lauri Cherian Book Launch: 6:30 p.m. at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Author will sign copies of her book “Poems Of The Point.” RSVP at bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
Bring Your Own Pumpkin Painting Party: Noon at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Dawn of the Space Age: 1 p.m. at the BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children 12 and under $3, and members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
South Brazoria Democrats meeting: 9:30 a.m. at the Union Hall, 2120 Brazosport Blvd., Richwood. Call 979-574-4858.
Stress Less Fest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at National Oak Park, 118 S. Magnolia, Alvin. Free outdoor experience featuring recreation, games, hobbies and exercise. Call 800-510-3111.
Sunday
Sea Center Spooktacular: 2 to 6 p.m. at Sea Center Texas, 302 Medical Drive, Lake Jackson. Educational activities, face painting, costume contest and live reptiles. Call 979-292-0100, Ext. 221.
First English Lutheran Church 95th Anniversary: 10:15 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 3615 College St., Damon. Luncheon to follow services by Pastor Laura Olson and Pastor Jamie Olson. RSVP appreciated. Gift card raffle tickets $5 each. Call Margie Meffore at 979-235-9530.
Church fundraiser: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 219 CR 762 Brazoria. $10 pulled-pork sandwich plates. Contact Tina Robledo at 979-798-2288 or stjoseph@brazoriainet.com.
Our Lady Queen Of Peace Fall Festival: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Live and silent auction, barbecue plates, wristbands for inflatables and more. Call 979-265-3909.
Blessing of the Animals: 4 p.m. at Wesley First United Methodist Church, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Pets on leash or in carrier. Pet food donations accepted. Call 979-265-2362.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Drive-thru fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pearland Lions Club, 3350 S. Main St., Pearland. $10 plates. Benefit for Counseling Connections for Change. Call 281-485-9280 or visit www.counselingconnections.org.
Monday
Fun-Timer’s Crafts and More: 2 p.m. at the Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazosport Art League Open Studio: 6 to 9 p.m. at BAL studio at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Call Mark Cameron at 979-824-2345.
