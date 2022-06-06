DANBURY
Budget workshop set
The Danbury City Council will have a workshop to discuss the 2022-23 budget, as well as consider the approval of an interlocal agreement with Brazoria County.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Danbury City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
FREEPORT
Kelty on agenda for Freeport
The Freeport City Council has the discussion of a disciplinary action process for City Manager Tim Kelty on the agenda for its regular meeting.
There will also be discussion with a possible action regarding the VW tax abatement agreement that was the center of a special hearing May 25. The company is proposing to build a $115 million facility on Port Freeport property.
Also on the agenda will be trash services for Freeport residents and Ameriwaste, an ordinance regarding commercial building inspections and a jogging trail project.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday at the Freeport Police Department Municipal Courtroom, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
LAKE JACKSON
Special and regular meeting planned
The Lake Jackson City Council will have a special meeting to open the night, interviewing applicants to serve on the various boards, commissions and advisory boards. They will also appoint City Council members to serve as liaisons to these boards.
In other business, the council will get an update from Thorn Architects about the animal control facility design, façade improvements, canopy guidelines, various parks and recreation projects will be voted on for approval, and the decision will be made whether to incorporate traffic signs at Larkspur and Dogwood streets.
There will also be further discussion regarding recycling plan options, an Any way traffic study and capital improvement projects. They council will look to authorize the city manager to execute contracts with Gomez Floor Covering and Fun Abounds.
The meetings will start at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive S.
SWEENY
Council to interview city manager candidates
Sweeny City Council will have a special, executive session in order to conduct City Manager applicant interviews.
City Manager Reese Cook recently submitted his resignation.
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sweeny City Hall, 102 W Ashley Wilson Road.
WEST COLUMBIA
Budget workshop scheduled
The Board of Trustees of Columbia-Brazoria ISD will have a workshop regarding the 2022-23 budget, followed by a closed session to discuss personnel matters. Any decisions made in closed session will be discussed in open session to follow.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the CB-ISD Administration Building, 520 S 16th St.
