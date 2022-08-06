ANGLETON — To increase safety and security in the school district, Angleton ISD is adding a hefty amount to the budget to implement new preventative measures.
The district will add $1.25 million to the upcoming budget and considering $18.25 million in bonds to cover the costs.
Superintendent Phil Edwards announced to district parents during an information session Tuesday at Central Elementary the new security plans for the upcoming school year, which comes with added cost.
“This is a commitment to safety in our schools, and we want to communicate that to the public and give them a chance to give feedback and ask questions,” he said. “We have been working on this for the past year. We had our safety and security audit done last spring, and out of that audit came some things we needed to work on. Then with Uvalde, the state has put out new requirements as well. So all those things added together brought us to this meeting.”
Of the added expense, $350,000 will go toward added personnel and $900,000 will be spent on supplies such as signage, bleed kits, three security golf carts, ID and parking passes, bulletproof shields, radios and metal detectors, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Roberto Munoz said.
“One of the things that stood out in the audit was some signage that we needed to put up across the district, which is that we don’t allow concealed carry on campus or open carry,” he said. “Other things that came from the audit were preventable things we needed to address other than external access to the campus. Things like a hole in the ground near the campus that needed to be filled or an outlet that had cracked.”
After the Uvalde shooting, the Texas Education Agency required schools to do an exterior door audit over the summer. Doors to every building were checked and fixed if needed, Munoz said.
“We will be checking our doors monthly,” Edwards said. “The goal is that each exterior door is checked 100 times per month to make sure they’re working. That will show us two things — if a door is not functioning correctly, we’ll know about it quickly and get a work order in. The other thing it will do is, if we see doors left open and nothing is wrong with them, then we know we need to address it.”
The school will use funds to update its Raptor notification system, he said.
“Anonymous alerts are something we’ve had for two years that allows anyone to go in and text information to a school. Once it’s sent to that school, it will go to the administrators, and the principal can make decisions about who to contact and what to do,” Edwards said. “They can text back and forth with whoever is giving that information to get clarifying information.”
POLICING
Police Chief Jerome Griffin is approved to add three officers, one new sergeant, a police investigator and four security guards to the district police department.
Another police sergeant is needed to supervise seven officers or more. A new investigator will look into cases ranging from class A misdemeanor to sexual assault. The three additional officers are to ensure an officer is on every campus. This adds to the protection of the district, Griffin said.
He then explained the four security guards would take care of the exterior of the junior high and high school, he said.
“Before we talked about adding police officers, we looked at the ratio of students to a police officer,” Edwards said. “With the additional hires of those positions, we will have a lower student-to-officer ratio in the area.”
The new hires tie into a possible $18.25 million bond that, if passed, will go toward a camera system, vape detectors, radios, police vehicles, intruder alert systems and exterior lighting.
COMMUNICATIONS
Parents were also informed of the improved communication protocols Hanna Chalmers, communications leader for Angleton ISD, plans to implement in the new school year.
Chalmers wants to enforce constant communications about the anonymous Raptor system that students can use to voice their concerns, she said.
She also informed attendees of the district’s crisis community plan, the three stages of planning, and the levels of concern that occur.
“There are three stages we work in — pre-crisis, crisis and post-crisis,” Chalmers said. “We spend the majority of our time in the crisis stage. But before that, we’re planning, prepping and training what we’re doing now. In the post-crisis stage, that’s more of a debrief to say what we learned from this and what we can do to enhance our communication.”
The level of crisis determines which platform they use, she said.
“We should not be fast to be first,” Chalmers said. “More than anything, we need to make sure it is accurate. We go as quickly as we can, but we will never beat a cell phone in the hands of a child to a parent.”
Examples of the three levels include a power outage being level one; a natural disaster, bus accident or weapons on campus a level two; and a school shooting or mass evacuation of a campus a level three, Chalmers said.
A level one response includes an email. Level two calls for social media, mass email and website posts. Level three implements all media and a mass call, she said.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental health counseling information for students was provided to parents by the Director of Secondary Education Tyler Press.
“Every single one of our campuses has a full-time academic counselor,” he said. “Your students have access to a counselor who is certified to do basic counseling for academic or personal reasons. The district also hired a licensed counselor about two years ago and is linked to doing clinical therapy with students. It is a referral basis. They call home to see if they have insurance and have a provider, and if not, we provide clinical therapy for students in the school district with parent permission.”
With a greater need for counselors, the school has doubled the number of licensed professionals on campus, Press said.
“We also have social workers in the district, so for many of us, our students and staff understand the resources are needed,” he said. “We also have non-licensed social workers who volunteer with our food pantry, supply closet, and making attendance calls that help to get our students in schools. “
FEEDBACK
A mother who attended the meeting, Lizette Jasso of Angleton, believed more needed to be done security-wise after hearing the presentation, she said.
“I know they’re trying to take steps forward, but I was hoping something would be implemented during the summer, also bulletproof windows for the exterior doors,” she said. “I know that costs a lot of money, but for me, that’s something we need to be done because if an intruder wants in all they have to do is shoot down a door.”
Checking doors is something they did 15 years ago, and she wants to know what new way the school would protect her children, she said.
“I wanted to know what’s new and for the doors to alert a security system and not rely on a human. I have two sons, one at the junior high and another at Westside Elementary,” Jasso said. “I came here because I wanted to see how prepared our district is.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.