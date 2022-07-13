RICHWOOD — A planned power outage by CenterPoint Energy will leave a section of the city without electricity for up to eight hours Thursday, potentially during the peak heat of the day.
“From what we know it is a maintenance on poles that is why the need for pole maintenance outage,” City Secretary Kirsten Garcia said.
The work will happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and could take up to eight hours, city officials said. The streets that will be affected include Briar Creek, Quail Run, Four Oaks, Dove Trail, Audubon Woods Drive, Audubon Woods Court, Mockingbird, Robin Trail, Bluebird Court, Warbler Court and Wisteria.
In response, the city will have a cooling center at City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd., City Manager Eric Foerster said.
“Residents can charge cell phones and what not,” he said. “There isn’t going to be food provided but will only be a cooling place for those that need it. No pets allowed.”
CenterPoint provided the list of streets that would be affected by Thursday’s maintenance outage, and it’s not known if it could bleed into other areas, Foerster said.
“We have no idea if there are going to be any more outages; we only have this information we provided,” he said.
Garcia will keep updating residents as any new information is available, she said.
Attempts to contact CenterPoint for more information were unsuccessful.
