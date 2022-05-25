ANGLETON — Thomas Pfeiffer didn’t receive the most votes when there were five candidates on the ballot, but he didn’t need to then. He just needed enough to advance to a runoff for the Republican nomination for the County Court of Law Position 2 seat.
The runner-up in the March 1 primary was the top vote-getter when it mattered Tuesday as he won a runoff against Natalie Broaddus to put his name on the November general election ballot.
A Brazoria County assistant district attorney, Pfeiffer received 7,615 votes, or 53.11 percent, in final unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Brazoria County Elections Office. Broaddus collected 6,724 votes for 46.89 percent.
Pfeiffer will face Democrat Terence Norman, a Pearland attorney, in the general election. Norman ran unopposed in his party’s primary.
“I’m humbled and honored to be the nominee of my party for judge of Brazoria County No. 2,” Pfeiffer said. “I appreciate Brazoria County’s trust and support. My opponent, Ms. Natalie Broaddus, ran a fantastic and classy campaign. I’m now asking for the county’s full support as my family and I carry on to face the Democrat challenger in the November general election.”
Broaddus could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Both candidates had prosecutorial experience, though Broaddus is now in private practice. Pfeiffer has been an assistant district attorney for more than 18 years and also presided over many cases and trials while serving as a part-time municipal judge for Pearland and Manvel, he said in his campaign biography. He has been married to his wife, Carolina for 12 years and has two daughters, ages 10 and 7.
Pfeiffer served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserve JAG Corps along with one year of active duty in 2006 for Operation Enduring Freedom, attaining the rank of captain. Pfeiffer felt his experience and 18 years as a felony prosecutor qualified him to serve the community, he said.
Broaddus is a lifelong resident of Brazoria County with local family ties going back four generations, she said. She and her husband, Lake Jackson City Councilman Matt Broaddus, are raising three daughters in Lake Jackson.
She earned her law degree in 2011 and began her career at the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office where she served six years. Broaddus’ campaign urged voters to cast their votes based on their record of public service and length of experience.
The winner in November will succeed Judge Marc Holder, who will retire at the end of the year after 20 years on the bench.
