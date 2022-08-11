CLUTE — Showing school pride is encouraged in every student. Brazoswood High School’s is reflected in how its students connect with the community, and they do it at an award-worthy level.
Brazoswood High School received the Jostens Renaissance School of Distinction Platinum Tier Award for its high student participation in community involvement and student engagement, one of only seven high schools in the country earning the honor.
To reach the Platinum level of this award, Brazoswood implemented strategies in 14 areas then described and documented their successes through a rigorous application process, a news release from the district states.
Jostens, known for its premiere graduation ring sales, also promotes elevating school climates and participation through its Renaissance leadership program.
The efforts of Brazoswood’s student council members, adviser Stephanie Jess and Principal Rita Pintavalle are credited with the achievement.
Student council leads the school in a multitude of activities each year, which seemed natural for Student Body President Gracie Price. She didn’t know there was a difference in school participation before they received the honor while attending the Jostens leadership conference last month in Orlando, Florida.
“Schools all around the United States and a few schools from Canada go and we just go there to gather more ideas for our school on how to make our school better,” Price said. “We gave two presentations while we were there. We were just giving everyone advice on what to do at their school and then vice-versa. We would go to other meetings and listen to keynote speakers and everyone gives us advice on how to make our school better and get the community involved.”
The award is representative of the whole school’s efforts, and each student’s participation was measured, recorded and submitted to receive the honor.
Pintavalle recognized the school was already making efforts to qualify for the award, so she encouraged Price, Student Body Secretary Madelynn Nichols and Student Body Historian Klarisa Pina to submit the required information to Jostens so Brazoswood High could be considered for the honor.
“I looked at the rubric and said we’re already doing these things to reach that level, but they (other schools) were seeking to reach that level and I realized our students were already at that,” Pintavalle said.
The student council members were in charge of spearheading a number of events and projects that involved the community and invited student participation.
“Student council leads in the community involvement by pairing up with different organizations around the county. We have a color run every year and we pair up with Brazoria County Lights for Children,” Price said. “And we have a veterans breakfast every year and we just invite all veterans around the county and have them come eat breakfast and we also have ROTC talk to them and give good advice and talk about different things and then we also have our blood drives which are open to the community.”
There also is a lot of student and staff recognition involved in their efforts, Nichols said.
“We have high participation here, so mostly everyone likes to be involved because they get to choose. So if they get to choose it, they’re going to like it,” Price said.
They used two platforms to measure involvement, which includes Google Forms and their Positive Behaviors Interventions and Supports App, which adds up pride points for each student who logs them.
Receiving the reward enhances school pride even more, Pintavalle said.
“It makes us very proud to be a Buccaneer. I mean, it’s a great year to be a Buccaneer; that’s our saying — it’s a great year to be a Buccaneer. And this gives validation to all of their efforts,” she said. “We’re just happy to be involved. We’re happy to do these activities. We’re always thinking of new things to do. And then to find out that everything that we were doing is exactly where we were supposed to be headed.”
