Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Webb’s First Views: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Latest views from the newest telescope. $5 adults, $3 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Fun Timer’s Mini Dolphin Trip: 10 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For those 55 and older. No wheelchairs, space limited. $35 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For those 55 and older. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
“Retrospective”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Brazosport Art League gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Featuring works by BAL member Adalia Maudlin. Runs through Aug. 6. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org..
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Adult Craft: 6 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Chicks To Children: 2 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Storytime: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
BCLS Can Help Discover Your Roots: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ centered 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Wednesday
Andyroo And The Andyrooniverse: 10 a.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $5 admission. Call 979-230-3156 or email onstage@brazosport.edu.
American Chemical Society meeting: 2 to 3 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Cafe Y Pan Dulce With Adult Education Center: 9 to 10 a.m. at Pearland Recreation Center, 4141 Bailey Road, Pearland. Morning coffee, pastries, and networking. Come promote your business. Contact event@bchispanicchamber.net or 979-233-2223.
No Bummer Summer Color Wars Night: 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Free food and crafts. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Adult Microsoft Word: 3 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Bilingual Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. Weight loss support group for healthy eating and lifestyle changes. $5 monthly fee. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Surf Movie Nights: 8 p.m. at 10 Surf Drive, Lot 2, Surfside Beach. Free. To-go food and drinks available for purchase. Email info@culturesurfnyogatx.com.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Chicks To Children: 11 a.m. to noon at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Crafts For Kids: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Fun Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. For those 55 and older. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Thursday
“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Freeport LNG Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Brazosport Center Stages presents a tale as old as time. Tickets $22 adults, $16 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Kids Create DIY Stress Squishy: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Contact Pat Williams at 979-239-8646 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Domino’s Dough Party: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at The Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Sea and Shore: 2 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Free Farmers Market: 8 to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 101 E. San Bernard St., Brazoria. Free; open to the public. Drive-thru only. Call 979-798-2340 or 979-239-1225 or visit www.brazosportcares.org.
Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Dow Operations Blood Drive: 7:45 a.m. to noon at 2301 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Contact Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or DLLively@dow.com, or make an appointment at giveblood.org.
Friday
Movie In The Park: 8 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Rd, Lake Jackson. Showing “Sing 2.” Bring your chair or blanket. Concession available for purchase. Call 979-297-4533.
Murder Mystery Lock In: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St. Teens vs. Adults. Limited space. For adults and teens ages 12 to 18; permission sleeps required for those younger than 18. Call 979-415-2590.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free movie with food and drinks. Call 979-297-2667
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit www.mbc809.org.
American Legion Friday Night Dance: 7:30 to 10:45 p.m., at the Legion hall, 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. $10 per person. Live Band. Setups, beer & wine. Call Jan Smith 979-299-4440.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.