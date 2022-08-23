LAKE JACKSON
Things are not going as planned for the current phase of the downtown revitalization project and businesses are feeling the strain, but the city has no recourse in the matter.
“As far as their original completion date, it’s completely out of line right now. And maybe not entirely at their (the construction company’s) fault,” City Engineer Sal Aguirre said. “But you know, a lot of the situations concerning material — materials procurement, specifically concrete — has become an issue. But then they are saying they’re probably about three months back.”
The original timeline had completion scheduled for January, but finishing in March or April is more realistic at this point, Aguirre said.
The city promised to halt construction for the holidays from Nov. 1 through after Christmas to lessen the stress for shoppers and businesses during the busy shopping season, according to Amber Cranfill, owner of Eye Lash Candy and Beauty Bar.
Cranfill hopes they stick to their word. She recently went to social media to express her concerns with the toll the construction is taking on her customers, staff and business overall.
“I work with 10 other women and I typically conduct business in a very private manner, because there’s always hardships,” she said. “It’s not easy to be a small business owner, and I feel like instead of maybe complaining, I personally like to just take action, but I wanted to make sure they knew and that our customers knew that I hear them and I’m concerned as well.
“And I want to just really verbalize that we’re having a hard time and if you could just take those extra steps to get to our door, we’re extremely appreciative of that. If you could make a point to come downtown to shop with us, that would be amazing.”
The biggest concerns are lack of access to walkways and entrances and standing water that’s filling the streets, which are huge inconveniences for downtown patrons, Cranfill said.
“People seem to be verbalizing that it’s just very inconvenient to reach us. Our retail sales are about a fourth of what they were previous to the beginning of construction,” she said. “Now that was a different time of year, but on average, if you compare it to last year, it’s significantly lower and I attribute that to us not having any foot traffic.”
The Local Kitchen, Bar and Bakery is starting to see some relief from the construction as one street has opened back up allowing customers to find parking again, General Manager Devon Smith said.
“Just two Saturdays ago, the front parking outside the restaurant finally opened up and business has almost doubled,” Smith said. “One of our biggest issues was the flooding out front of the restaurant, and with these heavy rains, we’ve noticed it doesn’t flood as close to the curb as it used to. … It used to be much worse before the construction so they did help with some of that drainage.”
Their business has gone back to normal post-COVID activity, but he realizes businesses like Bodega got hit really hard, Smith said.
“We were very lucky and fortunate to be on a corner and have that corner building where people were still able to make it over,” he said. “They built this like little makeshift kind of wooden bridge that was really nice, but every day it moved to a different location. So it was really difficult to tell customers where to park, how to get in the building. We had to put a chalkboard sign out front of whatever entrance was open that day or that week to guide people into the restaurant. So that was a little frustrating.”
Cranfill said there’s no one entity she is upset with the most. Communication with the city has been good, allowing her to voice her concerns. It just seems no action follows the empathetic nods and words, she said in her post.
“I think we’re trying to operate a business in a very volatile market with inflation and natural disasters and government-mandated closures. And then when you’re kind of getting through all of that, you have some construction that doesn’t seem to be being completed in a very efficient manner,” Cranfill said. “I speak with the assistant city manager and she answers the phone when I call. She’s very receptive. I don’t know where the breakdown in communication happens. I’ll communicate with them and then I don’t see changes in how the construction is being handled. So I don’t know if that would be on the city or the actual contractors.”
The city has worked to communicate with businesses effectively and is trying to be considerate of business owners, Assistant City Manager Megan Borth said.
“We have to learn how to communicate the best way that works the best for the businesses because they’re the ones being impacted, obviously; customers and the citizens are as well, but that’s their livelihood,” Borth said. “So we just want to make sure that we’re as open and transparent with them and kind of help them every step of the way.”
Aguirre has contemplated, and it has been offered, to add work crews to the current construction. However, he feels that it would end up being more of a hindrance because although the timeline would lessen, the limited access would go down to nothing and end up hurting the businesses already affected even more, he said.
The goal is to revitalize downtown, and even though there’s some bumps in the road, he believes that goal will be met, Aguirre said.
“It’ll get there. I mean, it took obviously much longer than they said it would take, but our business has really amped up since we got the parking finally finished,” Smith said. “And I expect hopefully the same for those businesses as well because we’ve got some really great businesses here in downtown. And I know we’ve all got very loyal customer bases, and I appreciate the customers that came out during the construction. But I expect even more to come back when it’s finished.”
Tammie’s Touch owner Tammie McQueen encourages business owners to hang in there. Her business on the corner of This Way went through three phases of revitalization construction at different times resulting in years of hardship, she said.
“It’s hard, I’m not gonna lie, it’s hard. Some people are afraid to drive down here because they’re afraid they don’t know which way they’re gonna go. So therefore, they just stay away from downtown and that’s not what we want to do,” McQueen said. “My advice is to hang in there. We survived COVID and all of the hardships that brought to us and road construction and economy and everything. If they can make it through this, they can make it through anything.”
